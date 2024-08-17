2024 Paris Olympic coverage
WINTER GAMES

More than 100 athletes come to Olympic Oval for US bobsled and skeleton tryouts

Aug 17, 2024, 5:15 PM | Updated: 5:36 pm

Darby Sparks's Profile Picture

BY DARBY SPARKS


KEARNS More than 100 athletes from across the nation showed up to the Olympic Oval in Kearns on Saturday morning.

They were in Utah to try their hand at making the official Olympic U.S. bobsled and skeleton program.  

The top three participants will be flown to Lake Placid, New York for further training. 

No experience in the sports is required. A press release from the U.S. bobsled and skeleton program said the program has a tradition of finding athletes from other sports.   

Most attending the “combine tryouts” came from speed and power sport backgrounds who can handle pushing sleds at high speeds. 

A lot of different faces were in the crowd, all with the same dream in mind to compete in the Olympics.   

Chelsea Peterson, of Orem, participates in the standing long jump during a recruiting combine for the USA Bobsled and Skeleton Teams held at the Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. (Isaac Hale, Deseret News)

Making the cut

To make the cut, the athlete requires power, speed and strength.   

That is what head coach Chris Fogt said will be tested Saturday in four different event tryouts. 

“They’re running a sprint, a broad jump, a vertical jump, and they’re going to push a weighted prowler push,” he said.  

Coming from Cincinati to the tryout, Christopher Bowles said making it to the Olympics is a lifelong dream.

“I’m going to do whatever it takes to make it happen,” he said. 

The athletes chosen will undergo training to learn bobsledding and skeleton sports in a program sponsored by the Olympics.   

“I never thought it was something that could be attainable,” said Helena Huyk about the possibility of competing in the Olympics, “but I think this might kind of open a door for me.”  

Seth Leavitt, of Provo, participates in the 40-meter sprint during a recruiting combine for the USA Bobsled and Skeleton Teams held at the Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. (Isaac Hale, Deseret News)

Just around the corner

To the outside world, it may be a long way away. 

To athletes needing to undergo rigorous training, however, the 2026, 2030 and 2034 Olympics are around the corner. 

“Being able to just represent Team USA, my family, and everything,” Bowles said, “that would mean a lot to me.”  

Excitement is unanimously echoed around the fact that the 2034 Winter Games will be hosted in Utah.   

“I think it’s going to be great for everyone and the economy,” said athlete William Carrington, “everyone just getting excited, getting a sense of community and I think it’ll be great for Utah.”  

