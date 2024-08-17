2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Back to School
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Sean Payton On Broncos Debut For Zach Wilson: ‘I Like The Way He Played’

Aug 17, 2024, 3:57 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

DENVER – Zach Wilson remains No. 2 on the unofficial depth chart. He also remains rooted with the third team in terms of the snaps he receives in practice — and, as demonstrated last Sunday in Indianapolis, preseason game play.

But that status didn’t mean that he failed to impress Sean Payton. Quite the contrary, as the Denver Broncos head coach offered his most effusive praise of Wilson so far in training cam when asked about him following Wednesday’s practice.

“I felt his reps in the game were really good,” Payton said. “… I felt like he was real comfortable again. We were in and out of the huddle. There was no clock. I mean, all of that was smooth.”

But his ability to handle pre-snap procedure was just the beginning of what Payton enjoyed about Wilson’s play.

“He’s aggressive. I like that he’s going to take shots,” Payton said.

Indeed, Wilson’s average depth of target Sunday — per the data compiled by Pro Football Focus — was 8.9 yards, greater than the 7.4-yard average of Bo Nix and the 7.7-yard average of Jarrett Stidham.

But Payton also pointed to the value of experience — which, when asked previously about Wilson, was an attribute to which he noted, saying previously that Wilson had a calmness that came from having 33 career NFL starts — 29 more than Stidham and Nix combined.

“I like the way he played and, I mean, you felt it on the sidelines. You felt experience, just poise,” Payton said. “Even in the timeout where we’re going to try to draw them offsides, I gave him a hard time, [asking], ‘Can your squeaky voice get these guys offsides?’

“I just challenge him.”

The question now is whether Wilson has challenged enough to actually push for the No. 2 spot — which appears more and more to involve pushing Stidham.

Zach Wilson had the day’s only giveaway among the quarterbacks, but it wasn’t entirely on him. His interception during the seven-on-seven period saw a pass skip off the hands of David Sills and into the grasp of safety Omar Brown. One play before that, Wilson dropped a dime down the right sideline that was dropped.

Wilson did not get a chance in the move-the-ball period, as Payton opted to go two units deep before the double horn to end practice.

RELATED STORIES

Want more coverage of Sean Payton, Zach Wilson, and the Denver Broncos? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Copper Hills Standout Named Top-10 MLB Third Base Prospect

A year after the Tampa Bay Rays took him in the first round of the MLB draft, former Copper Hills Grizzly and TCU Horned Frog Brayden Taylor finds himself as one of the top third base prospects in the game.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Week 1: 4A Utah High School Football Recap

All of the results in the 4A classification from the first week of the 2024 high school football season from KSL Sports.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Week 1: 5A Utah High School Football Recap

All of the results in the 5A classification from the first week of the 2024 high school football season from KSL Sports.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Week 1: 6A Utah High School Football Recap

All of the results in the 6A classification from the first week of the 2024 high school football season from KSL Sports.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Offensive Fireworks Reign In Corner Canyon’s Season-Opening Win Over American Fork

It was all offense in a 70-42 Corner Canyon Chargers win over the American Fork Cavemen that opened the 2024 High School football season.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

UFC Coming To Salt Lake City, Delta Center For Fourth Time In October

The UFC will return to Salt Lake City In October when the Delta Center will host UFC 307 with Alex Pereira and Khalil Rountree.

24 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Sean Payton On Broncos Debut For Zach Wilson: ‘I Like The Way He Played’