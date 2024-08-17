2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Every Day, Former Utah WR Devaughn Vele Makes A Play For Broncos

Aug 17, 2024, 4:28 PM

DENVER – On what seems like a daily basis, Devaughn Vele does something to impress onlookers at Denver Broncos training camp.

Last Thursday, for example, the seventh-round rookie had the catch of camp, a one-handed touchdown grab in a goal-to-go period. Even in the preseason opener, when Vele had just one reception, he drew two pass-interference penalties.

“He put some good tape out there and continues to improve,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said.

When the Broncos returned to practice Wednesday, Vele wasted no time drawing an ovation from fans, working one step past Kris Abrams-Draine down the right sideline to catch a perfectly-placed Bo Nix pass for a 50-yard touchdown. In his next repetition, Vele made a leaping catch.

And during the final “move-the-ball” period of practice, Vele almost-single-handedly drove the No. 2 offense to a field goal, catching a pair of passes from Jarrett Stidham for 49 yards.

The little things on which Devaughn Vele prides himself seem to be making a big impact — and could push him to a spot on the 53-player roster that seemed unlikely when the Broncos selected him.

But Devaughn Vele isn’t getting caught up in that.

“Just staying humble and grinding,” he said. “Keeping my head down and doing what the coaches tell me to do and just being coachable.”

The afore-mentioned 50-yard catch by Devaughn Vele during the one-on-one period showed his improving downfield ability. “I like his transition and his body control for someone who’s 6-foot-4,” Payton said.

