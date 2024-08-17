Former BYU Cougar Jaren Hall Posts Perfect Quarterback Rating Against Browns

CLEVELAND – Former BYU quarterback Jaren Hall showed out in the Minnesota Vikings’ second preseason game against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday.

Hall connected on four of his five passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns.

As the second man up behind Nick Mullens, Hall made the most of his snaps with a perfect quarterback rating of 158.3.

Quarterback rating is used to determine a passer’s effectiveness by combining various passing statistics. In order to achieve a perfect rating, a QB must complete over 77 percent of their passes, average over 12 yards per attempt, throw a touchdown approximately once every ten throws, and have no interceptions.

Jaren Hall Helps Lead Vikings To Win In Cleveland

After Mullens played the entirety of the first half, Hall got his first snaps to start the third quarter.

After a Dwight McGlothern interception in the red zone was returned all the way to the ten-yard line, it took just one throw for Hall and the Vikings to get in the end zone.

The next drive was a quick three-and-out. Hall completed one of two passes for six yards before Minnesota was forced to punt.

The Browns got one first down and then punted right back to the Vikings as the fourth quarter started.

After three runs and a nine-yard completion, Hall unloaded to Jeshaun Jones who caught the ball about 20 yards downfield before taking it 71 yards to the house.

The Vikings went on to secure their second win of the preseason with a 27-12 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

About Jaren Hall

Before his time at BYU, Hall was a standout player at Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork, Utah.

After high school, the signal-caller served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in California. Following his mission service, Hall returned to Utah and attended BYU.

He played for the Cougars from 2018-22, including two years as BYU’s starting quarterback.

In December 2022, the junior decided to bypass his senior season of college and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

RELATED: Vikings QB Jaren Hall Trying To ‘Soak It All In’ During First Week Of Training Camp

During his time in Provo, Hall threw for 6,174 yards, 52 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 65 percent completion rate. He also ran for 798 yards and nine touchdowns.

In April, Hall was selected by the Vikings with the No. 164 overall pick during the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @ChandlerHoltKSL