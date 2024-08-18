Group of people safely rescued from Provo River

PROVO — A group of people were rescued from the Provo River on Saturday, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon, with the UCSO, “between 11 and 13 people were on an island or sandbar near Vivian Park.”

Cannon said the location is in the area of milepost 13 on U.S. Highway 189.

Everyone is now off the island, according to Cannon. No injuries were reported.

Cannon said the individuals grew concerned about the water conditions. He said fire personnel waded through shin deep water to rescue them.