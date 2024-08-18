2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Man hospitalized following an officer-involved shooting in Roy

Aug 17, 2024, 9:48 PM | Updated: 10:38 pm

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

ROY One person is in the hospital Saturday night following an officer-involved shooting in Roy.

According to Sgt. Josh Taylor with the Roy Police Department, the shooting happened in the area of 5650 S. 2775 West around 7:30 p.m.

“We did have an officer-involved shooting tonight,” Taylor said to KSL.

The man was shot and was transported to the hospital. His condition was not known as of late Saturday night.

Taylor said all of the officers involved are OK.

Police also said the roads in the area will be closed for another two or three hours.

(KSL TV) (KSL TV) (KSL TV) (KSL TV)

Taylor said 2800 West between 5600 West and 5650 West is closed.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

