Sunday Edition: Scott Miller

This week on Sunday Edition Boyd Matheson sits down with Scott Jeffrey Miller, bestselling author, and host of the world’s largest weekly leadership podcast, ‘On Leadership with Scott Miller.’ Boyd and Scott begin the conversation with a focus on leadership and what could be missing from leadership today. Then, Boyd and Scott are joined by Scott’s inspiring and surprising co-author of his newest book, ‘Parenting Mess to Launch Success.’ Boyd, Scott and Scott’s 14-year-old son, Thatcher, dive into a discussion about parenting and parent-child relationships. Finally, Boyd explores 5 words from Abraham Lincoln’s first inaugural address that could create space for conversations our country needs today.

