Severe weather and flood warning continues throughout Utah

UPDATE 11:00 AM: The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for portions of southern and central Utah from Sunday afternoon to late evening.

According to the NWS, 9 out of the eleven national parks in southern Utah are under “probable” conditions for flash floods, meaning that some slot canyons, dry washes, and small streams are expected to experience flash flooding.

Canyonlands National Park and Grand Cluch are under “possible” conditions, which means they may experience flash flooding.

Please avoid slot canyons, normally dry washes and other flood prone areas today! #utwx pic.twitter.com/LfsC8JaDLt — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) August 18, 2024

San Juan County’s emergency management Facebook page posted that its flood watch will last until 10 p.m. Sunday. It warns that several areas, such as the Central Mountains, Upper Sevier River Valleys, and Lake Powell, are under this watch.

According to the NWS, northern Arizona is expected to receive widespread thunderstorms and heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding.

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service predicts more thunderstorms and flooding in Utah from Sunday afternoon to late evening.

According to the NWS, monsoon moisture will be more prevalent in central and southern Utah. Areas with burn scars, slot canyons, and dry washes are expected to experience flash flooding.

MARGINAL RISK: Another round of thunderstorms today. Some could pack the heavy rain and gusty winds again! #utwx ⛈️ pic.twitter.com/gqfc2UYRk1 — Matthew Johnson (@KSL_Matt) August 18, 2024

On Saturday, Kane, San Juan, and parts of Washington County were under flash flood warnings and should be prepared for more.

The NWS also predicts the state’s western half will experience strong to severe storms with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain.

Thunderstorms will develop again today with a marginal risk that some of these storms could become strong or even severe. This threat will increase in the afternoon before diminishing late in the evening. The primary threats will be gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain. #utwx #wywx pic.twitter.com/8n51LD30QM — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) August 18, 2024

