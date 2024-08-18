2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Severe weather and flood warning continues throughout Utah

Aug 18, 2024, 9:49 AM | Updated: 11:22 am

A KSL TV viewer submitted photo of Sanpete County above Mt. Pleasant being hit by a storm on Aug. 1...

A KSL TV viewer submitted photo of Sanpete County above Mt. Pleasant being hit by a storm on Aug. 17, 2024. (KSL T)V

(KSL T)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

UPDATE 11:00 AM: The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for portions of southern and central Utah from Sunday afternoon to late evening.

According to the NWS, 9 out of the eleven national parks in southern Utah are under “probable” conditions for flash floods, meaning that some slot canyons, dry washes, and small streams are expected to experience flash flooding.

Canyonlands National Park and Grand Cluch are under “possible” conditions, which means they may experience flash flooding.

San Juan County’s emergency management Facebook page posted that its flood watch will last until 10 p.m. Sunday. It warns that several areas, such as the Central Mountains, Upper Sevier River Valleys, and Lake Powell, are under this watch.

According to the NWS, northern Arizona is expected to receive widespread thunderstorms and heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding.

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service predicts more thunderstorms and flooding in Utah from Sunday afternoon to late evening.

According to the NWS, monsoon moisture will be more prevalent in central and southern Utah. Areas with burn scars, slot canyons, and dry washes are expected to experience flash flooding.

On Saturday, Kane, San Juan, and parts of Washington County were under flash flood warnings and should be prepared for more.

The NWS also predicts the state’s western half will experience strong to severe storms with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain.

KSL TV will update weather conditions as new information is issued by officials.

KSL 5 TV Live

Weather

File photo...

Associated Press

Extreme heat at Colorado airshow sickens about 100 people with 10 hospitalized, officials say

Extreme heat at a Colorado airshow caused about 100 people to seek emergency treatment and sent 10 people to area hospitals.

5 hours ago

Hurricane Ernesto over the Atlantic Ocean Thursday morning. (CNN weather via CNN Newsource)...

Mary Gilbert, CNN

Hurricane Ernesto makes landfall on Bermuda

Ernesto is delivering a blow to Bermuda and is ramping up coastal danger for much of the United States’ Eastern Seaboard after it thrashed Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power.

17 hours ago

Much of Utah was hit with another round of severe weather on Saturday. (Mary-Anne Swift)...

Carlysle Price and Mark Jones

Utah hit with another round of severe weather; intense flooding recorded in southern Utah

Weather alerts were issued across Utah this weekend, as monsoonal moisture brings storms across the state. Intense flooding is recorded in southern Utah.

1 day ago

"The Subway," a slot canyon in Zion National Park, gets its name from its tunnel-shaped chamber, wa...

Andrew Adams

Rescuers warn about flash flooding risks in southern Utah slot canyons

Forecasters are warning that flash flooding is expected in Utah's southern national parks, and rescuers are cautioning visitors to be aware of the risk in slot canyons.

2 days ago

People on a boat at the Jordanelle Reservoir on Aug. 16, 2024....

Lindsay Aerts

Reach, Throw, Row, and Don’t Go: Officials offer safety tips for recreating when summer storms hit

Summer monsoon storms are forecast to hit Utah again this weekend, and parks officials are reminding visitors to be prepared.

2 days ago

A still frame of the window breaking in the Reed's family basement....

Mike Anderson and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Orem family cleans up after storm water breaks down window

Some homeowners in Orem are still cleaning up from Tuesday's storm while preparing for more wet weather that could come during the weekend.

2 days ago

