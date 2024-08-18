2024 Paris Olympic coverage
CRIME

Man in stolen car arrested after trying to flee from police by going in circles in parking lot

Aug 18, 2024, 10:42 AM

File - Murray police cars. (Jeffery D. Allred/Deseret News)...

File - Murray police cars. (Jeffery D. Allred/Deseret News)

(Jeffery D. Allred/Deseret News)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

MURRAY — A man who allegedly stole a car and led police on a chase in a parking lot by going around it multiple times was arrested on Friday.

Tanner Larry Roberts, 32, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on felony charges of possessing a stolen vehicle, failing to respond to officer’s signal to stop, and misdemeanor charges of interfering with a police officer and reckless driving, according to the police affidavit.

A Murray police officer reported a black sedan driven by Roberts and a silver car behind him running a stop sign near 4500 South Frontage Rd 160 West. Believing the incident to be road rage, the officer turned on their emergency lights and attempted a traffic stop on the two cars.

According to the affidavit, the officer caught up with the silver car, whose driver pulled over and “waived” him on to pursue the black car. Officers later spoke to the silver car driver, who told police they witnessed Roberts jumping into the black sedan while it was running and stealing the car.

The officer reported catching up to the black sedan as it entered a parking lot near 4800 S. 150 West.

“I followed, and it went over a curb and back to the entrance of the parking lot. The driver did this several times, avoiding my signal to stop,” the affidavit stated.

During the chase, a truck with a trailer and a van attempted to turn on 150 West when the black sedan collided with the trailer and the van. The officer reported getting out of their patrol car to detain Roberts, but Roberts reversed his car, ramming the officer’s car and almost hitting them.

According to the affidavit, Roberts rammed the trailer and van again before fleeing from the black sedan, which had become disabled.

“I pulled him from the vehicle, and he began to run from me under the trailer, resisting my attempt to place him under arrest,” the affidavit stated. Roberts continued to resist police by placing his knees and hands under his stomach.

The officer reported that other officers had to help with Roberts’s arrest.

Crime

