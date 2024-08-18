Don’t neglect those healthy post-workout habits

SALT LAKE CITY – A lot of people tend to forget that maintaining good post-workout habits is just as important as the actual workout itself. It might feel easier to just call it a day after finishing an intense workout, but what you do after that will really help make a difference.

In the latest Let’s Get Moving with Maria podcast episode, Maria Shilaos spoke with Personal Trainer and Health Coach Michele Riechman to learn some healthy post-workout habits we shouldn’t skip out on.

Riechman says that when we are working out, it’s important to do it holistically. It’s common to see people skip out on stretching unless they’re doing something that requires flexibility, such as gymnastics or ballet. However, that should not become a habit.

“We want to make sure that when we are exercising, at the end we’re taking that time to stretch. When our muscles are pliable, it also helps our muscles to recover better,” she said.

Hydration is another thing to keep in mind. In general, we should drink at least half of our body weight in ounces. If we sweat, we will need more than that.

“The real way to tell is to look at the color of your urine. You want your urine to be a pale yellow… We want to make sure that we’re drinking enough where our urine stays a pale yellow color the rest of the day,” Riechman said.

Riechman also says we should eat enough protein. If we didn’t eat enough right before the workout, then a post-workout protein drink will help those muscles recover better.