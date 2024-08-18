2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Back to School
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

HEALTH

Don’t neglect those healthy post-workout habits

Aug 18, 2024, 11:26 AM

FILE (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)...

FILE (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY MICHELLE LEE, KSL NEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – A lot of people tend to forget that maintaining good post-workout habits is just as important as the actual workout itself. It might feel easier to just call it a day after finishing an intense workout, but what you do after that will really help make a difference.

In the latest Let’s Get Moving with Maria podcast episode, Maria Shilaos spoke with Personal Trainer and Health Coach Michele Riechman to learn some healthy post-workout habits we shouldn’t skip out on.

Riechman says that when we are working out, it’s important to do it holistically. It’s common to see people skip out on stretching unless they’re doing something that requires flexibility, such as gymnastics or ballet. However, that should not become a habit.

“We want to make sure that when we are exercising, at the end we’re taking that time to stretch. When our muscles are pliable, it also helps our muscles to recover better,” she said.

Hydration is another thing to keep in mind. In general, we should drink at least half of our body weight in ounces. If we sweat, we will need more than that.

“The real way to tell is to look at the color of your urine. You want your urine to be a pale yellow… We want to make sure that we’re drinking enough where our urine stays a pale yellow color the rest of the day,” Riechman said.

Riechman also says we should eat enough protein. If we didn’t eat enough right before the workout, then a post-workout protein drink will help those muscles recover better.

KSL 5 TV Live

Health

Luis Perez, who was hospitalized after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning. (Perez family, KSL...

Brianna Chavez

Loved ones speak out after woman dies of carbon monoxide poisoning

Loved ones speak out after a woman was killed and her boyfriend seriously injured during carbon monoxide exposure.

2 days ago

The US is in the midst of a significant Covid-19 wave, and when the US Centers for Disease Control ...

Brenda Goodman, CNN

The US is experiencing its largest summer COVID-19 wave in at least two years

The US is in the midst of a significant Covid-19 wave, and when the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updates its wastewater dashboard on Friday, experts expect it to confirm that viral activity levels are the highest they’ve been during a summer surge since the CDC began publicly tracking such data in January 2022.

2 days ago

The Davis Mosquito Abatement District has discovered an unusually high count of West Nile virus in ...

Mike Anderson

Concern over West Nile virus spreads as Davis County samples test positive

Concern over the West Nile virus has spread, as more than 40 test pools showed positive results in Davis County.

3 days ago

Madison Gill began her long journey to recovery in 2022 after being nearly paralyzed in a car accid...

Emma Benson

‘She proved everybody wrong’: Hurricane High graduate’s road to recovery following devastating accident

A Hurricane High School student survived a serious accident and was left paralyzed, but that didn't deter her from wanting to walk across the graduation stage.

3 days ago

Arizona abortion-rights supporters gather for a news conference prior to delivering more than 800,0...

Sejal Govindarao, Associated Press

Arizona court rules that a fetus can be referred to as ‘unborn human being’ in measure voter pamphlet

The Arizona Supreme Court has ruled that an informational pamphlet for the state's voters can refer to a fetus as an “unborn human being” for a November ballot measure.

4 days ago

Henry Coulter, who needed a new kidney, in the hospital. (Coulter family)...

Shelby Lofton

Sevier County teen celebrates going back to school after life-saving kidney transplant

One family from Annabella knows the commute to Salt Lake City all too well. It's where they spent several scary visits to the hospital for their sick son, until he received a life-saving kidney from a stranger.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Don’t neglect those healthy post-workout habits