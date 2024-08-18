Double semi crash kills one driver in Iron County

PAROWAN — A crash involving two semi trucks resulted in the death of one of the drivers early Sunday morning.

Cpl. Haley Scheer with the Utah Highway Patrol told KSL that the crash happened on Interstate 15 north of Parowan. Scheer said the two semis traveled northbound when one rear-ended the other and rolled off the road.

UHP reports that the rolled semi’s driver died at the scene. The cause of the fatal accident is under investigation.