Double semi crash kills one driver in Iron County

Aug 18, 2024, 11:38 AM | Updated: 12:18 pm

The aftermath of the fatal crash involving the two semis on I-15 near Parowan, Utah....

The aftermath of the fatal crash involving the two semis on I-15 near Parowan, Utah. (Utah Highway Patrol)

(Utah Highway Patrol)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

PAROWAN — A crash involving two semi trucks resulted in the death of one of the drivers early Sunday morning.

Cpl. Haley Scheer with the Utah Highway Patrol told KSL that the crash happened on Interstate 15 north of Parowan. Scheer said the two semis traveled northbound when one rear-ended the other and rolled off the road.

UHP reports that the rolled semi’s driver died at the scene. The cause of the fatal accident is under investigation.

