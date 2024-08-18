Boat capsized after being struck by lightning in Bear River, two hurt and one killed

CORINEE, Box Elder County — A person was found dead after a lightning strike hit their boat, capsizing it and throwing its occupants into the water early Sunday morning.

According to the Box Elder Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 12:10 a.m., three people were fishing on Bear River until their boat was struck by lightning, causing it to capsize.



The office reported that two of the three made it to shore and were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The third person went under the water and did not resurface.

According to the office, the body of the missing person was found at 5:30 a.m. by search and rescue crews using sonar.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to all those affected by this tragic loss, particularly the friends and family of the deceased. We are sincerely grateful to all the professionals and volunteers who dedicated their time and efforts to the search and successful recovery process,” Chief Deputy Sheriff Cade Palmer with the sheriff’s office said in a written statement.



The office said the name of the killed person is being withheld until the next of kin is contacted.

The Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office, Box Elder County Search and Rescue, Box Elder County SCUBA Team, Corinne Fire Department, Brigham City Fire Department, Utah Parks and Recreation, Coast Guard, and the Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau responded to this incident.