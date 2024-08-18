Gardner Minshew Beats Out Aidan O’Connell For Raiders Starting Quarterback Job

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Gardner Minshew will be the Las Vegas Raiders’ starting quarterback going into the season, coach Antonio Pierce said Sunday.

Minshew beat out Aidan O’Connell for the starting spot.

The Raiders host the San Francisco 49ers on Friday in their final preseason game.

Gardner Minshew To Lead Las Vegas Raiders Into 2024 Season

Last season with the Colts, Minshew played in all 17 games with 13 starts.

Only second to his rookie campaign with Jacksonville, Minshew had one of the best years of his career in 2023. He completed 62.2 percent of his passes for 3,305 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Indianapolis finished the season with a 9-8 record and Minshew was named a Pro-Bowler.

Minshew and O’Connell have basically split the snaps 50/50 through the first two preseason games. Against the Vikings, Minshew completed half of his passes for 117 yards and a touchdown. O’Connell had a better completion percentage but had 41 less yards and no scores.

Against the Cowboys last night, O’Connell had a better completion percentage once again but also threw an interception in Las Vegas’ 27-12 home loss.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.