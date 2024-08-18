2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Back to School
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS & ELECTIONS

The Democratic National Convention is here. Here’s how to watch it

Aug 18, 2024, 2:45 PM | Updated: 2:49 pm

Work continues at the United Center before the upcoming Democratic National Convention, Thursday, A...

Work continues at the United Center before the upcoming Democratic National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Chicago. (Alex Brandon, AP )

(Alex Brandon, AP )

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY MEG KINNARD, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHICAGO (AP) — The Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday, with delegates and officials descending on Chicago after a wild few weeks that saw the party switch out its nominee, upending what had already been an unprecedented campaign year.

With the departure of President Joe Biden from the campaign, and Vice President Kamala Harris’ swift ascension to the top of the ticket, Democrats have essentially rejiggered the general election fight against the Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump, just months before the Nov. 5 election.

The campaign redesign has also required changes in the platform that party officials will adopt before proceedings in Chicago, as well as physical reconfigurations of the signage and other materials in and around the convention hall, to reflect Democrats’ new ticket.

Here’s how to watch the action at the DNC:

When is the DNC?

The convention begins Monday and runs through Thursday, with televised speeches and floor activity happening each night in prime time. A complete schedule hasn’t been released, but Harris, running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Biden, former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, as well as 2016 nominee Hillary Clinton and former first lady Michelle Obama, are all expected to speak during the week’s evening programming.

What channel is carrying the convention?

The DNC will livestream on more than a dozen platforms, including the convention website, YouTube and X. For the first time in convention history, organizers say, they will also host vertical streams across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube to make the proceedings more accessible on mobile devices.

Convention officials say there will be English and Spanish versions, as well as American Sign Language interpretation and an audio description service.

A number of network and cable news outlets have announced special programming for the prime-time portions of the convention, when Harris and others will give speeches from the hall where delegates are convening.

Other media outlets, both local and national, will stream whatever is happening on the floor. The actual space itself is closed to the public, behind several layers of security accessible only to delegates, officials, volunteers and credentialed media.

The DNC has also credentialed social media influencers for this year’s convention, meaning that there may be a number of ways to see first-hand happenings across those accounts on various platforms, too.

Where is the DNC taking place?

Democrats are convening at the United Center, home to the NBA’s Chicago Bulls and NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks. Other facilities such as the McCormick Place Convention Center are hosting event spaces, including areas where convention officials will hold media briefings and delegates will hold caucus meetings and other gatherings.

Illinois is a reliably Democratic state when it comes to presidential elections, voting for the Democratic candidate in every presidential election since 1992.

Chicago was the scene of Democrats’ raucous floor fight in 1968 — a year fraught with President Lyndon B. Johnson’s decision not to seek reelection and the assassination of candidate Robert F. Kennedy — that ended with delegates defeating a peace platform seeking an end to the Vietnam War. Thousands of anti-war protesters marched in the streets and were attacked by police.

There’s uncertainty afoot about the Democrats’ return to Chicago, where protesters plan to oppose the Biden administration’s support for Israel in its war with Hamas — leaving some to wonder whether a 1968 redux could be coming. Police say they’ve undergone extensive de-escalation training in preparation.

Who will be on stage?

Harris is expected to give her nomination acceptance on Thursday night, as is tradition. Walz will accept his nomination as her running mate on Wednesday night. Biden will speak Monday, and the Obamas are scheduled to speak Tuesday.

Given the unprecedented nature of how this campaign year has unfolded, much of what the top-of-the-ticket candidates will be doing is introducing themselves to a national audience. Harris began her own run for president only four weeks ago and made Walz her pick only two weeks after that.

America has still had more time to get to know Walz before his speech than they did Trump’s running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, before Republicans’ convention last month. Trump waited until the convention’s opening day to announce Vance as his running mate in a post on his Truth Social platform.

The DNC on Sunday listed its themes for each of the four days: “For the People,” “A Bold Vision for America’s Future,” “A Fight for Our Freedoms” and “For Our Future.” Convention organizers are likely to release more specifics each morning for that night’s programming.

What’s up next?

On Sept. 10, less than three weeks after the DNC wraps up, Harris and Trump are slated to meet on stage for a debate hosted by ABC News.

Walz and Vance also have a debate set for Oct. 1, and it’s possible that more presidential and vice presidential debates could be scheduled.

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics & Elections

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves the Capitol after being expelled from the House of Repres...

Susan Haigh, The Associated Press

AP source: Ex-Rep. George Santos expected to plead guilty to multiple counts in fraud case

Former U.S. Rep. George Santos is expected to plead guilty to multiple counts in his federal fraud case, according to a person familiar with the matter.

1 day ago

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks as Attorney General Bob Bonta, second from left, looks on a...

Tran Nguyen, Associated Press

New California laws aim to reduce smash-and-grab robberies, car thefts and shoplifting

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bipartisan package of 10 bills to crack down on retail theft.

2 days ago

Utah Capitol...

Lindsay Aerts

Utah Legislature in talks to hold special session after Supreme Court ruling on initiatives

The Utah Legislature is seriously considering calling a special legislative session to address a recent Supreme Court ruling that curtailed its ability to change voter-led ballot initiatives, according to two sources familiar with the discussions.

2 days ago

Local and state officials along with Texas Instruments officials dig in during a groundbreaking for...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Biden administration announces $1.6B for new chip manufacturing plants in Utah, Texas

The Biden administration on Friday announced a $1.6 billion investment in Texas Instruments for advanced chip manufacturing plants in Utah and Texas and was praised by Utah government officials.

2 days ago

Former Sen. Karen Mayne died Thursday, Aug 15, 2024. (Deseret News)...

Daniel Woodruff

Former Utah Senate minority leader Karen Mayne dies

Karen Mayne, a longtime former Utah lawmaker who served as the Senate minority leader, has died at age 78.

3 days ago

Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks at the American Federation of S...

Meg Kinnard, Associated Press

Vance and Walz agree to a vice presidential debate on Oct. 1

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Ohio Sen. JD Vance have agreed to debate each other on Oct. 1, setting up a matchup of potential vice presidents as early voting in some states gets underway for the general election.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

The Democratic National Convention is here. Here’s how to watch it