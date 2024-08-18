Six people injured in two-vehicle crash near West Haven

WEST HAVEN — The Utah Highway Patrol says a two-vehicle crash Sunday left six people injured.

According to the Cpl. Haley Scheer, with the UHP, the collision between a SUV and a sedan occurred on state Route 126 near milepost 13 at 1:05 p.m.

A Toyota FJ Cruiser was traveling southbound on SR-126 (1900 West) when it crossed the two-way left turn lane and into the northbound lane of traffic where it struck a Toyota Prius.

The FJ Cruiser continued off the east side of the highway where it hit a “large fence post causing the vehicle to rotate and come to a stop.”

Scheer said the driver of the FJ Cruiser suffered large lacerations to his head and upper extremities.

Scheer also said it is not known if the driver was ejected or exited the vehicle on his own, following the crash.

The driver was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Scheer also said there were no serious injuries reported in the other people hurt.

This is a developing story and may be updated.