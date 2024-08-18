Max Tooley Does Tyler Allgeier Impression, Shouts Out Former Teammate On Instagram

HOUSTON – In the Houston Texans’ preseason game against the Giants, former BYU Football linebacker Max Tooley stripped the New York ballcarrier with a punch from behind.

Tooley compared the play to a strip that Tyler Allgeier had with the Cougars back in 2021 on his Instagram story.

In a 2021 non-conference game against the Arizona State Sun Devils, Jaren Hall threw an interception and Allgeier got out to the races.

He tracked the ASU defensive back down and punched out the ball to prevent what would have surely been a pick-six.

Allgeier’s strip is commonly referred to as one of the best from BYU’s independence era.

Allgeier reposted Tooley’s story and highlighted the work that his former teammate has been putting in with the Texans.

About Max Tooley

Before his college career, the Bountiful, Utah native was an All-USA Utah Football First-Team selection on defense at Bountiful High School in 2015 before serving a two-year church mission in the United Kingdom.

Tooley played four games as a freshman at BYU in 2018, recording two total tackles. In the 2019 season, Tooley improved his game by appearing in 13 contests, recording 48 tackles, two tackles for loss, and an interception.

During the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Tooley played in 12 games, finishing with 44 tackles, three tackles for loss, one interception, three quarterback hurries and one pass breakup. In 2021, the linebacker posted 68 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, and three pass breakups in 12 games played.

In 2022, Tooley recorded 57 total tackles, 33 solo tackles, one pass breakup, one sack, one forced fumble, and three interceptions.

In his final season with the Cougars, the linebacker had 92 total tackles, 53 solo tackles, two pass breakups, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one interception in 2023.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of Max Tooley and other BYU Cougars in the NFL? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @ChandlerHoltKSL