Semitruck crash closes portion of US Highway 6 through Spanish Fork Canyon

SPANISH FORK — A portion of U.S. Highway 6 through Spanish Fork Canyon has been closed Sunday evening due to a semitruck crash and a large fuel spill.

The crash occurred at milepost 186 and traffic is being diverted to Highway 89. The crash involved two semitrucks, with one that rolled onto its side.

Semi crash on US 6 MP 186 in Spanish Fork Canyon. Large fuel spill. Canyon will be closed for approximately 5 hours. Traffic is being diverted to 89. Price is closed at Summit. pic.twitter.com/Xu9n1gbOPP — Utah Public Safety (@UtahDPS) August 18, 2024

According to Cpl. Haley Scheer, with the Utah Highway Patrol, one person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Scheer also said the Canyon will be closed for five hours. The UHP also said that 6,000 gallons of fuel was spilled.

It is unclear what caused the semitrucks to crash.

This is a developing story and may be updated.