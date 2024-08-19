2024 Paris Olympic coverage
’20 plus shots is insane’: Neighbors describe officer-involved shooting in Roy

Aug 18, 2024, 7:29 PM | Updated: 7:42 pm

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

ROY — Homeowners in Roy said they heard multiple gun shots after an officer involved shooting Saturday night. 

The incident happened at the intersection of 5650 S. 2775 West. Roy City Police said officers were involved in a shooting. One man was shot and was taken to a local hospital. 

Nikki Murray, who lives nearby, said she thought heard a car backfiring.

“I heard some children outside that sounded very terrified. I looked out my window at that time and there were two kids on a bike. One was screaming to the other, telling him they needed to get out of there,” she said. 

“That’s when I looked up and seen and I heard more bangs, realized it was actual gunshots.” 

Bo Jensen, who also lives nearby, said his aunt and a friend texted him asking if he knew what was going on.

(Jason Strange)

“I looked on my cameras and sure enough, you could hear all the gunshots firing and everything,” Jensen said. 

Jensen and Murray said they heard between 20 to 30 shots ring out. Neighbors said multiple agencies from across Weber and Davis counties arrived on scene. 

“I was sitting right by my window in our living room,” Jensen said. “One of those bullets could have come flying by and hit one of my kids or something like that.”

Both Jensen and Murray said it’s a “miracle” no one else was caught in the crossfire.

“I don’t know the whole situation,” Murray said. “But somebody else could have gotten hurt. Twenty-plus shots is insane.” 

Officials have not released information on what led up to the shooting or what the man’s condition is.

The officers involved were placed on administrative leave. The Weber County Critical Incident Task Force is investigating. 

