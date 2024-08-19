2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Back to School
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WEATHER

Ernesto regains hurricane strength, sends powerful swells, dangerous rip currents to US East Coast

Aug 18, 2024, 7:55 PM

This photo provided by the National Park Service on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, in Rodanthe, N.C., along...

This photo provided by the National Park Service on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, in Rodanthe, N.C., along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore shows debris from an unoccupied beach house that collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean from winds and waves caused by Hurricane Ernesto. (Cape Hatteras National Seashore via AP)

(Cape Hatteras National Seashore via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY RON TODT, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


MIAMI (AP) Tropical Storm Ernesto became a hurricane again Sunday as it churned away from Bermuda and headed further out in the northeastern Atlantic, sending powerful swells toward the U.S. East Coast, generating rip currents associated with at least one death and prompting many rescues.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Ernesto’s maximum sustained winds were 75 mph (120 kph), just barely Category 1 strength.

More strengthening was forecast before Ernesto weakens and becomes a post-tropical cyclone on Tuesday, the hurricane center said. The storm was centered about 520 miles (840 kilometers) south of Halifax, Nova Scotia, and was expected to pass near southeastern Newfoundland late Monday and early Tuesday.

Swells generated by Ernesto were affecting portions of the Bahamas, Bermuda, the U.S. East Coast as well as the Canadian Atlantic coast. Life-threatening surf and rip current conditions are likely in these areas during the next couple of days, the hurricane center said.

Warnings and advisories

The National Weather Service posted a coastal flood advisory and warned of a high risk for rip currents along the Atlantic Coast through Monday evening, saying they “can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.”

A warning extended from Florida to the Boston area and portions of Maine.

In periods of high risk, rip currents become more likely and potentially more frequent, posing a danger to all levels of swimmers, not just inexperienced ones, said meteorologist Mike Lee in Mount Holly, New Jersey.

“It’s going to be really dangerous out in the water today,” he said.

At Manasquan Inlet in New Jersey, officials said a fisherman was washed off the north jetty Saturday but was quickly rescued by lifeguards. The victim had knee and back injuries and a possible concussion and was taken to a hospital, Lifeguard Chief Doug Anderson told NJ Advance Media, and lifeguards rescued at least five other people.

In Ventnor to the south, Senior Lt. Meghan Holland of the city beach patrol said eight people were rescued.

Forecasters, citing local emergency management, said a 41-year-old man drowned Saturday in a rip current at Surf City, North Carolina.

Two men drowned Friday in separate incidents on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, but it was unclear whether rip currents were involved, The Island Packet of Hilton Head reported, citing a lifeguard services spokesperson.

Unrelated rains

Separately, heavy rains unrelated to the hurricane caused flooding in parts of western Connecticut Sunday, closing roads, forcing water rescues and causing a minor mudslide. Floodwaters swept two people into the Little River in the town of Oxford, CT Insider reported, but officials weren’t able to immediately reach the area because of high waters and had to respond to other emergency calls, said Scott Pelletier, Oxford’s fire chief. Pelletier did not respond to a message from The Associated Press seeking additional details.

Videos posted on Facebook showed severe flooding in Oxford overtaking roads and homes, with at least one video showing a small building being washed downstream.

In Southbury, police asked residents via Facebook to stay home while roads were closed and crews responded to emergencies. In nearby Danbury, city officials said in a statement that a mudslide prompted the evacuation of a home.

Flash flood warnings were posted for parts of Connecticut and southeastern New York, and flash flood watches and advisories were in effect for areas of Delaware, New Jersey and southeastern Pennsylvania.

The rough surf spawned by Hurricane Ernesto contributed to an unoccupied beach house along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore on North Carolina’s Outer Banks collapsing into the water Friday evening. Seashore officials urged the public Sunday to avoid beaches in parts of the village of Rodanthe where “substantial damage” to several oceanfront structures occurred. Debris cleanup was expected over the next several days.

On New York’s Long Island, East Hampton Village Mayor Jerry Larsen said beaches were closed to swimmers on Saturday and Sunday because high tides pushed water right up to the base of the dunes “so you can’t really have people sitting on the beach.”

Many people watched the water from the parking lot Sunday, he added.

Quite the sight

“It’s quite a sight to see the water coming up almost to the parking lot, and if you think about it that storm was hundreds of miles offshore so it must have been quite powerful,” Larsen said.

The annual fireworks show that draws thousands was canceled Saturday night and again for Sunday night, he said.

Ernesto had weakened to a tropical storm late Saturday after bringing heavy rain and strong winds to Bermuda.

At a press conference Sunday afternoon, Bermuda Security Minister Michael Weeks said the tiny British territory made it through the hurricane without any injuries or major incidents. “I want to express my gratitude to everyone for taking this storm seriously,” he said.

Steady progress is being made to clear the roads and restore power in Bermuda, he added. Businesses were beginning to reopen and airport operations were to resume Sunday.

There were no reports of major damage, said Lyndon Raynor of Bermuda’s Disaster Risk Reduction Mitigation Team. BELCO, Bermuda’s power company, said more than 70% of customers had electricity and more than 7,000 remained without it Sunday.

Ernesto previously battered the northeastern Caribbean, leaving tens of thousands of people without water in Puerto Rico. The national power company LUMA said it had restored electricity to more than 1.4 million customers, but service data Sunday showed more than 61,000 without power.

After cleaning up and removing debris, the Virgin Islands Department of Education said all public schools would resume operations Monday. Public school classes also were slated to start Monday in Puerto Rico, nearly a week after the original opening date.

KSL 5 TV Live

Weather

Search and rescue teams at the Bear River in Corinne, Utah looking for a missing person who was fou...

Michael Houck and Darby Sparks

Boat capsized after being struck by lightning in Bear River, two hurt and one killed

A person was found dead after a lightning strike hit their boat, capsizing it and throwing its occupants into the Bear River early Sunday morning.

9 hours ago

A KSL viewer submitted this photo of a lightning strikc in West Valley City on Sunday, Aug. 18, 202...

Michael Houck and Mark Jones

Severe weather and flooding hit Utah for second straight day

The National Weather Service predicts more thunderstorms and flooding in Utah from Sunday afternoon to late evening.

12 hours ago

File photo...

Associated Press

Extreme heat at Colorado airshow sickens about 100 people with 10 hospitalized, officials say

Extreme heat at a Colorado airshow caused about 100 people to seek emergency treatment and sent 10 people to area hospitals.

15 hours ago

Hurricane Ernesto over the Atlantic Ocean Thursday morning. (CNN weather via CNN Newsource)...

Mary Gilbert, CNN

Hurricane Ernesto makes landfall on Bermuda

Ernesto is delivering a blow to Bermuda and is ramping up coastal danger for much of the United States’ Eastern Seaboard after it thrashed Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power.

1 day ago

Much of Utah was hit with another round of severe weather on Saturday. (Mary-Anne Swift)...

Carlysle Price and Mark Jones

Utah hit with another round of severe weather; intense flooding recorded in southern Utah

Weather alerts were issued across Utah this weekend, as monsoonal moisture brings storms across the state. Intense flooding is recorded in southern Utah.

1 day ago

"The Subway," a slot canyon in Zion National Park, gets its name from its tunnel-shaped chamber, wa...

Andrew Adams

Rescuers warn about flash flooding risks in southern Utah slot canyons

Forecasters are warning that flash flooding is expected in Utah's southern national parks, and rescuers are cautioning visitors to be aware of the risk in slot canyons.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Ernesto regains hurricane strength, sends powerful swells, dangerous rip currents to US East Coast