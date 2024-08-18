Former BYU QB Zach Wilson Throws First TD Pass With Denver Broncos

2024 Paris Olympic coverage
DENVER – Former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson got limited snaps in the Denver Broncos preseason game against the Green Bay Packers but still managed to lead a scoring drive.

Wilson connected on two of his six pass attempts for 29 yards and a touchdown.

Zach Wilson Throws First Broncos Touchdown In Preseason

After Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham took all of the snaps in the first half, Wilson got his first look at the field midway through the third quarter.

The first three drives did not go very well for the former Cougar.

After Denver’s defense forced a fumble just outside the red zone, back-to-back incomplete passes from the shotgun resulted in the Broncos settling for a field goal.

On the next drive, the Broncos started on the 11-yard line. An offensive holding penalty pushed them back to the six.

Wilson attempted to evade pressure on 2nd & 14 but ended up hurting the team as he was sacked in the end zone for a safety.

The next time the Broncos got the ball, it was a quick three-and-out that saw Wilson take another big sack.

The Packers turned it over on downs which set up the Denver offense on the 34-yard line.

Wilson completed both of his passes on this drive as a dump-off pass to Tyler Badie resulted in his first touchdown as a Denver Bronco.

Denver went on to beat Green Bay, 27-2, in their second preseason game.

About Zach Wilson

Before his time in the NFL, the Corner Canyon High School product had a standout career at BYU. Wilson helped the Cougars to an 11-1 record during his final season in Provo.

Following his college career, the Jets selected Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Corner Canyon product entered his rookie season as the Jets’ starting quarterback. Wilson experienced multiple knee injuries that caused him to miss games during his first two seasons.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Midway through his sophomore NFL season, the Jets benched Wilson. After returning to the lineup later in the year, Wilson was benched again.

He entered the 2023 season as Aaron Rodger’s backup. However, Rodgers went down with a season-ending injury a few plays into New York’s first game. Wilson was thrust back into the starting lineup for a team that showed the same flaws from past seasons.

Late in 2023, Wilson was benched for the third time in his career. He returned to the field a couple of weeks later after the Jets found no success with their other quarterbacks. Wilson suffered a concussion the following week and didn’t play for the remainder of the regular season. The former BYU star missed New York’s final three games and the Jets finished with a 7-10 record, missing the playoffs for a 13th straight year.

In his third season, Wilson threw for 2,271 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a completion percentage of 60.1. He also ran for 211 yards.

During his three years in the league, the former BYU star has thrown for 6,293 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions with a 57.0 percent completion rate. He’s added 498 yards and five touchdowns with his legs.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

