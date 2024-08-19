Office building catches fire by charging hoverboard malfunction

LEHI — An office building caught fire overnight to which the Lehi Fire Department responded, the battalion chief said. Fire crews discovered the cause of the fire was a charging hoverboard that was plugged into a wall.

Chief Shad Hatfield with the LFD said the station was called at approximately 4 a.m. Crews were dispatched to 3049 W. Executive Parkway.

Hatfield said there were no injuries and the building’s fire suppression system contained the fire and successfully put it out on its own. Nobody was in the building at the time.

However, the building was damaged by extensive water and smoke. Hatfield said employees would be displaced for a day or two.

Hoverboards catching fire or even causing small explosions have been reported extensively since at least 2015. CBS reported at least 19 people killed in 2022 due to “exploding hoverboards,” and e-scooter fires.