What To Expect From Utah Hockey Club In Their First Season

SALT LAKE CITY – As the offseason winds down and players continue to report to their new home in Salt Lake City, it won’t be long before the first NHL puck officially drops at the Delta Center on October 8. But before then, it’s important to note what fans can expect from the Utah Hockey Club in their inaugural season.

Continued Development

Similar to what the Utah Jazz did in 2022, the Utah Hockey Club hit the reset button on the franchise four years ago.

However, in addition to being two years ahead of the Jazz in their rebuild, the club has had time to develop a collection of young prospects who have proved themselves at the NHL level and are on track to take a big leap this season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

With that being said, this team still needs time to continue developing before its ready to compete for a Stanley Cup.

In the NHL, it generally takes somewhere between five and seven years before a rebuilding team is able to qualify for the playoffs, and seven to 10 before they’re competing for the title.

Now stepping into that fifth year, this team is certainly poised to take the next step in the rebuild. With guys like Logan Cooley, Dylan Guenther, Josh Doan and Barrett Hayton on track to have their best seasons with the organization, Utah should be in the mix for a playoff spot.

But whether or not they’re able to bring the Stanley Cup Playoffs to Salt Lake City will mostly depend on how severe the growing pains are this year.

Growing Pains

Entering the 2024-25 campaign, Utah is going to experience some growing pains with how their roster is constructed. Not only are there a few young players who will finally play an entire season for the franchise, but there is also a collection of new faces who were acquired via trade.

For Guenther and Doan, this will likely be the most games they’ve played in one season in an NHL sweater. Meanwhile, Hayton should be returning to a full slate of games after missing most of last season with injuries. That will be an adjustment for all.

As for players like Mikhail Sergachev and John Marino who were acquired in some blockbuster trades this offseason, it will also take some time develop chemistry with their new squad and adjust to new roles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

With all that considered, some nights this squad will look like the best team in the NHL. Others, potentially the complete opposite. But depending on how quickly they can push through those pains will likely determine whether or not they’ll be in the mix for the playoffs.

It’s Unlikely We’ll See Iginla or Beaudoin

One thing Utah fans need to understand now is that it’s highly unlikely that we’ll see first-round picks Tij Iginla or Cole Beaudoin in a Utah sweater this season outside of the rookie camp.

Related: Utah Hockey Club Announces Rookie Tournament Schedule

Now, that may worry some fans and have them questioning why these players were taken in the first-round if they’re not ready to play.

Let’s set the record straight. That is completely normal in the NHL. Unlike the NBA or NFL, most first-round picks generally take a year or two to continue developing for their respective junior squads or AHL affiliates before they’re ready to lace up their skates in the NHL.

So, do not panic. These players are not busts. They are following the general NHL timeline and will likely require some more time before they’re ready to play at the highest level.

For Iginla, it’s probably another year in the juniors and maybe some time in the AHL before he’s called up. For Beaudoin, likely two more seasons.

But rest assured, the front office is ecstatic about these young players, and they expect them to be critical pieces for years to come once they’re ready.

Utah Will Compete & May Surprise Some Folks

One thing that’s for sure is Utah is going to compete on a nightly basis. That may not always result in wins, but they will make it difficult on their opponents each and every night.

These guys are excited. With the beginning of a new chapter in Utah and some new talented pieces at key positions, the team may have increased their win total by 10 or so games. If that’s the case, they will catch some teams off guard, close the gap on some of the more talented squads and put themselves in a better spot to fight for a playoff berth.

This offseason couldn’t have gone much better in terms of the franchise taking the next step in the rebuild. But their success will be determined by how quickly these new faces adjust and chemistry is developed.

Utah Hockey Schedule

Fans can watch the Utah Hockey Club’s first game on October 8 against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks. Click here for the full schedule.

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @BagleyKSLsports