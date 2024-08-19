On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

UPDATE: Roy man who was suspected of enticing a minor and shot by police, dies in hospital

Aug 19, 2024, 12:23 PM | Updated: Aug 20, 2024, 6:34 pm

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

UPDATE: The man shot by police Saturday was identified as Jeremy Lundgreen, 46. He died Tuesday morning in the hospital from his injuries, according to Sergeant Josh Taylor, with the Roy Police Department.

ROY — New details were released Monday after a man in Roy was shot by police and subsequently hospitalized Saturday. Roy City Police Department said later the man was a suspect in an internet crimes against children case.

RCPD said the ordeal began as a traffic stop at approximately 7:15 p.m. The 46-year-old man, who police said would not be identified until he was formally booked on charges, was suspected of enticing a minor. Police said he was initially cooperative but then fled from police.

He was later located near 5650 South and 2775 West. RCPD did not provide the exact location of the traffic stop.

Police approached the man, they said, and “he immediately confronted officers with a firearm and began firing at them.” Police said it became a “sustained” gunfight and continued for several minutes as officers returned fire. Community members nearby said there were 20 to 30 shots fired, and that it was “a miracle” nobody was caught in the crossfire.

Eventually, the man was hit.

He was taken to the hospital, in custody, and police said he was still being treated for his wounds Monday.

The Weber County Attorney’s Office is conducting a critical incident investigation, due to the fact officers were involved in causing the man’s injuries. Per officer-involved critical incident policy, all officers who were involved were placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

