RSL Forward Andres Gomez Transfers To French Ligue 1, Stade Rennais

SALT LAKE CITY – After an 18-month stint with Real Salt Lake, 21-year-old attacking star Andres Gomez will transfer to Stade Rennais in the French Ligue 1.

Gomez emerged as an MLS star with RSL in 2024. While his absence will certainly be felt, he’s moving on to bigger and better things, continuing his professional career overseas.

Always a member of the RSL family pic.twitter.com/EcJHWTwDKP — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) August 17, 2024

In 23 games played this season, Gomez had 21 goal contributions with 13 goals and nine assists.

Real has had one of the best front lines in the league this year and a lot of that credit belongs to Gomez. He built a great rapport with Chicho Arango, Diego Luna, and Anderson Julio.

Not only is Gomez joining a more competitive league, but he’s joining one of the better teams in Ligue 1.

Last season, Stade Rennais finished 10th out of 18 teams. So far this year, they sit in third.

RSL has been very proactive with its lineups this season.

However, Gomez has been a staple, starting in 22 of his 23 games. Expect Julio to step up in a big way with Gomez moving on to his next club.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @CHoltSports or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

