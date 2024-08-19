Northbound lanes closed on I-15 in downtown Salt Lake City

UPDATE: UDOT confirmed the roadway was reopened just after noon Monday.

SALT LAKE CITY — Northbound lanes of Interstate 15 were closed Monday at approximately 11:15 a.m., according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

All traffic was forced to exit the roadway, UDOT said, at 600 South. The department suggested using Interstate 215 as an alternate route.

It was not noted what caused the debris to litter the roadway, but crews were cleaning multiple lanes with a street sweeper.

🚨Closure – I-15 NB at MP 307 (600 S) is closed due to debris on the roadway. All traffic must exit. Watch for stopped traffic. Expect delays. Use I-215 as an alternate. 🚨 — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) August 19, 2024

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.