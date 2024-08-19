2024 Paris Olympic coverage
TRAFFIC & ROADS

Northbound lanes closed on I-15 in downtown Salt Lake City

Aug 19, 2024, 11:34 AM | Updated: 12:44 pm

Interstate 15 closed in downtown Salt Lake City on Aug. 19, 2024. (UDOT)

BY MARY CULBERTSON

BY MARY CULBERTSON


UPDATE: UDOT confirmed the roadway was reopened just after noon Monday.

SALT LAKE CITY — Northbound lanes of Interstate 15 were closed Monday at approximately 11:15 a.m., according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

All traffic was forced to exit the roadway, UDOT said, at 600 South. The department suggested using Interstate 215 as an alternate route.

It was not noted what caused the debris to litter the roadway, but crews were cleaning multiple lanes with a street sweeper.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.

