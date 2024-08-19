2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Back to School
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

Monday Utah will enjoy a full supermoon blue moon — how and when to view it

Aug 19, 2024, 1:52 PM | Updated: 1:53 pm

full moon...

A full moon in Utah, 2022. (Larry D. Curtis, KSL TV)

(Larry D. Curtis, KSL TV)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSL TV

SALT LAKE CITY — While the full moon hit its peak Monday at 12:25 p.m. — while hidden from North America — it promises to be spectacular when it rises Monday evening as a full supermoon.

Full moons, like the one visible Monday and again Tuesday, are considered supermoons when the moon is more than 90% of its closest approach to Earth, according to NASA. That qualifies Monday and Tuesday’s moons as full supermoons and as the second in a month, a blue moon too. It’s the first of four consecutive months with supermoons, August through November, with September and October virtually tied for the closest approaches of 2024.

Rare blue supermoon rises tonight — get ready Utah

For Monday moon-watchers in Utah, that means looking to the sky starting at approximately 8:42 p.m., not especially late even on a school night. For those who have to get up early, the sun sets in Utah at 6:20 a.m. Tuesday. Of course, mountains and human-made structures can alter a person’s viewing experience, is based on the assumption you have an unobstructed view of the mountains.

The moon, and the sun, appear larger on the horizon so the most spectacular viewing is near moon/sun rise and sun/moon set.

August blue supermoon over Fillmore, Utah in 2023. (Amber Tom)

The moon, with its universal appeal, also gets a lot of names from around the globe. Other names for this supermoon:

  • A blue moon (it will not look blue)
  • Sturgeon moon (named by the Algonquin tribes)
  • Red moon
  • Corn or green corn moon
  • Barley moon
  • Herb moon
  • Grain moon
  • Dog moon

It also corresponds with the Hindu festival Raksha Bandhan, or Rakhi Purnima, which celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. NASA also honored sci-fi writer Theodore Sturgeon for the moon with the same name. He is credited with the concept of “live long and prosper” in the Star Trek series and introduced the Vulcan hand symbol. NASA suggests considering reading Sturgeon, strengthening sibling bonds and wearing blue for the moonrise.

To photograph the moon, Nikonusa.com suggests setting an aperture of f/11 or f/16 while using a shutter speed of at least 1/15 of a second to avoid blue and setting the focus to infinity. Under-exposing the moon will help get details from its surface.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Science & Technology

People view the moon as it rises, with a red glow attributable to smoke particles in the upper atmo...

Riane Lumer, CNN

When and how to see the rare super blue moon

The first of 2024's consecutive super moons is set to rise and coincide with a blue moon, making it a rare cosmic event.

7 hours ago

Rachel Taylor recently spoke to KSL TV about her quest to revive declining Monarch butterfly popula...

Peter Rosen

Utah woman works to revive Monarch butterfly populations

A Utah woman, on a quest to revive declining Monarch butterfly populations, has become a kind-of “Johnny Appleseed” of the Milkweed plant.

16 hours ago

Delicate Arch in Arches National Park near Moab, Utah. (Larry D. Curtis)...

Hannah Schoenbaum, Associated Press

After arch collapse at Lake Powell, are other iconic Utah arches at risk?

The recent collapse of a popular rock arch at Lake Powell known as the "Toilet Bowl" is a sad reminder that the spectacular geological arches that dot southern Utah's landscape aren't guaranteed to be there forever.

3 days ago

An retro Atari console being displayed at Minus World Games....

Michael Houck

Retro video games live on in Utah’s second-hand market

The retro video game market is thriving in the Beehive State as hobbyists are willing to pay thousands of dollars to relive their childhood.

4 days ago

FILE - NASA astronauts Suni Williams, left, and Butch Wilmore stand together for a photo enroute to...

Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press

NASA still deciding whether to keep 2 astronauts at space station until next year

NASA said Wednesday it's still deciding whether to keep two astronauts at the International Space Station until early next year and send their troubled Boeing capsule back empty.

5 days ago

Researchers study spiders at Antelope Island to help track mercury levels in The Great Salt Lake. (...

Mike Anderson

Researchers using spiders to better understand Great Salt Lake pollution

Brasso, along with several assistants, has collected hundreds of spiders, along with many more brine flies, over the past six years to get a better handle on one bad pollutant. Their research is all focused on two areas around Antelope Island.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Monday Utah will enjoy a full supermoon blue moon — how and when to view it