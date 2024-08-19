SALT LAKE CITY — While the full moon hit its peak Monday at 12:25 p.m. — while hidden from North America — it promises to be spectacular when it rises Monday evening as a full supermoon.

Full moons, like the one visible Monday and again Tuesday, are considered supermoons when the moon is more than 90% of its closest approach to Earth, according to NASA. That qualifies Monday and Tuesday’s moons as full supermoons and as the second in a month, a blue moon too. It’s the first of four consecutive months with supermoons, August through November, with September and October virtually tied for the closest approaches of 2024.

For Monday moon-watchers in Utah, that means looking to the sky starting at approximately 8:42 p.m., not especially late even on a school night. For those who have to get up early, the sun sets in Utah at 6:20 a.m. Tuesday. Of course, mountains and human-made structures can alter a person’s viewing experience, is based on the assumption you have an unobstructed view of the mountains.

The moon, and the sun, appear larger on the horizon so the most spectacular viewing is near moon/sun rise and sun/moon set.

The moon, with its universal appeal, also gets a lot of names from around the globe. Other names for this supermoon:

A blue moon (it will not look blue)

Sturgeon moon (named by the Algonquin tribes)

Red moon

Corn or green corn moon

Barley moon

Herb moon

Grain moon

Dog moon

It also corresponds with the Hindu festival Raksha Bandhan, or Rakhi Purnima, which celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. NASA also honored sci-fi writer Theodore Sturgeon for the moon with the same name. He is credited with the concept of “live long and prosper” in the Star Trek series and introduced the Vulcan hand symbol. NASA suggests considering reading Sturgeon, strengthening sibling bonds and wearing blue for the moonrise.

To photograph the moon, Nikonusa.com suggests setting an aperture of f/11 or f/16 while using a shutter speed of at least 1/15 of a second to avoid blue and setting the focus to infinity. Under-exposing the moon will help get details from its surface.