Former BYU QB Taysom Hill Takes Handoff, Pushes Forward For TD Against 49ers

Aug 19, 2024, 12:24 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill lined up at fullback and powered in a touchdown from the one-yard line in the New Orleans Saints preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Hill finished with five carries for 21 yards and a touchdown in New Orleans’ second preseason game.

Hill’s performance against San Francisco raises some questions about his role with the Saints in 2024.

Typically, Hill has been used as a quarterback and tight end dual threat in New Orleans. With the addition of QB Derek Carr in 2023, he saw his snaps under center take a big hit.

In the week two preseason game, Hill saw no snaps at QB and did not get any targets as a receiver. All of his touches came as a rusher.

With that said, preseason is the time for experimenting and seeing what each player on your roster is capable of.

Hill and the Saints will kick off their regular season against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, September 8.

About Taysom Hill

Prior to his NFL career, the Idaho native was a quarterback at BYU. Hill played for the Cougars from 2012-16.

During his college career, Hill threw for 6,929 yards, 43 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions. He ran for 2,815 yards and 32 touchdowns.

After going undrafted, Hill signed a free-agent deal with the Green Bay Packers. Before the regular season, Hill was waived by the Packers and picked up by the Saints. Since then, Hill has become a key piece of New Orleans’ offense.

During his NFL career, Hill has played multiple positions, including quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end.

Last season, Hill was 6/11 passing for 83 yards and a touchdown. He also hauled in 33 receptions for 291 yards and two touchdowns. Hill ran for 401 yards and four touchdowns in 2023.

He’s scored 49 touchdowns during his NFL career.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

