Direction on transgender individuals, care of sacred clothing included in church handbook update

SALT LAKE CITY — Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released updates to the church’s General Handbook Monday — documenting service and leadership opportunities for young women, expanding the age of those participating in young single adult programs and helping local leaders minister more effectively to individuals who identify as transgender.

The changes also provide written clarity on the administration of Sunday classes for men and women, sacred temple sealing ordinances, the care of religious clothing and worship services on Easter and Christmas.

“The Church of Jesus Christ believes in ongoing revelation to prophets and apostles,” according to information about the update posted on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The “General Handbook: Serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints” — which is published digitally and available online to the public — is updated at least twice a year under the direction of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

“The handbook helps local leaders take a Christ-centered, unified approach to their ministry while accommodating a diverse global faith,” according to ChurchofJesusChrist.org. “Handbook updates seek to help Latter-day Saints follow Jesus Christ’s example of ministering with love, patience and respect.”

The updates to the handbook include:

Transgender

According to the release, changes have been made to the church’s transgender policy “to help local leaders minister more effectively to individuals who identify as transgender and their families.”

The changes — which aim to clarify guidance regarding baptism and confirmation and other ordinances — also “ensure consistency in policies while allowing local leaders flexibility to minister based on each person’s needs,” according to ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

“Baptism and confirmation are received according to a person’s biological sex at birth,” according to the updates. “Worthy individuals who do not pursue surgical, medical, or social transition away from their biological sex at birth may be baptized and confirmed.” Any exception to the policy requires the approval of the First Presidency. (The handbook defines social transitioning as “intentionally identifying and presenting oneself as other than one’s biological sex at birth, and may include changing dress, grooming, names or pronouns.”)

The handbook defines gender as an essential characteristic in God’s plan of happiness. “These individuals often face complex challenges. They — and their family and friends — should be treated with sensitivity, kindness, compassion, and Christlike love. All are children of God and have divine worth.”

Garments

Sacred religious clothing, often referred to as “the garment of the holy priesthood,” is worn to remind Latter-day Saints of sacred covenants made with God. The handbook updates address caring for the garment and explain that “a variety of garment fabrics and styles are available to accommodate individual preferences and needs.”

A new section addresses medical conditions that may prevent some members from wearing the garment. “These updates reflect our commitment to supporting members in honoring and understanding the sacred significance of the garment of the holy priesthood,” according to the release.

Young Single Adults

The church has extended the age ranges for young single adults and single adults to better meet the needs of its members.

The term “young single adult” now refers to unmarried members ages 18–35 — an increase from 18-30 previously. “Single adult” now describes unmarried members ages 36 and older, with some units specifically for those ages 36–45.

“These changes aim to ensure that members have access to programs and resources most appropriate for their spiritual growth and stage in life,” according to ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Temple sealings

Recent updates to temple sealing policies “emphasize God’s promise of blessings to his faithful children” — detailing who qualifies for ordinances performed in Latter-day Saint temples. Language has been updated throughout the sealing policies to “reaffirm that God will not require anyone to remain in a sealed relationship throughout eternity against his or her will.”

These updates “provide clearer guidance and assurance, helping members understand the eternal blessings and responsibilities associated with temple sealings,” according to ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The handbook revisions were published in Cebuano, Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Samoan, Spanish, Tagalog and Tongan on ChurchofJesusChrist.org and in the Gospel Library app. They will be translated into additional languages in the coming months.