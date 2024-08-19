60 In 60: #10 Utah’s Micah Bernard (Running Back)

SALT LAKE CITY— The countdown is on for Hans and Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Utah running back Micah Bernard settles in at No. 10.

Bernard becomes the fifth Ute to land in this year’s 60 in 60 top-20. He joins No. 11 Van Fillinger (DE), No. 14 Spencer Fano (OT), No. 19 Jaylen Glover (RB), and No. 20 Logan Fano (DE).

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Hans & Scotty's 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone's Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

Utah’s Micah Bernard

The 6’0, 206-pound tailback is slated to rejoin the Utes after missing the final 11 regular season games of 2023 due to an off-field injury.

Rated a three-star recruit by Rivals and 247Sports.com, Bernard averaged 200.9 yards per game as a junior, earning 2017 All-CIF Southern Section Division 10 recognition and the Area Offensive Player of the Year as a junior for Gahr High School in Long Beach, California. He gained 716 yards and scored nine times as a senior, adding 606 yards and six touchdowns through the air.

Utah ties up the @LasVegasBowl at 7 vs Northwestern Micah Bernard into the end zone Tune in to @BowlSeasonRadio for the 4th quarter! pic.twitter.com/fc5bmJRX3v — Tim Murray (@1TimMurray) December 24, 2023

Following a redshirt year in 2019, Bernard saw limited playing time during the Covid-shortened 2020 season.

In 2021, the Long Beach native appeared in all 14 games, making six starts. He ran for 523 yards and two scores on 87 carries. Bernard led Utah running backs with 26 catches for 251 yards and another two touchdowns.

Bernard’s counting stats improved in 2022 while his efficiency dipped slightly. He carried the ball 106 times, gaining 533 yards and scoring four times. He also scored a touchdown and gained 314 yards on 34 receptions.

In 2023, Bernard gained 76 yards and scored a TD in the season opener against Florida before missing the remainder of the regular season. He returned to gain 55 all-purpose yards and added a TD in the Las Vegas Bowl against Northwestern.

Bernard has 1,208 career rushing yards at Utah, including two 100-yard rushing games.

