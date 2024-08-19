Broncos WR Tim Patrick Scores First TD After Missing Two Full Seasons

DENVER – Former Utah Utes wide receiver Tim Patrick made his return to the field after missing two years with injuries and immediately found the end zone.

Early in the second quarter, Broncos QB Bo Nix rolled out right and got a short pass off to Patrick on the goal line.

Although it was just a first-half preseason touchdown, it meant so much more to Patrick and Broncos country.

In both of the past two years, the former Utah wideout had his season taken away from him with training camp injuries.

In the locker room post-game, all of Patrick’s teammates celebrated his path back to the gridiron.

After back-to-back losing seasons, it’s clear that Denver is in a transitional period. Having a familiar face and proven talent back in the locker room will be crucial.

The Broncos kick off their 2024 regular season in Seattle against the Seahawks on Sunday, September 8.

About Tim Patrick

The San Diego, California native attended University City High School prior to his college career. After high school, Patrick played at Grossmont Community College.

After he was honored as first-team all-PCAC, Patrick joined the Utah football program in 2014.

He played for the Utes from 2014-16.

During his time in Salt Lake City, Patrick recorded 61 receptions for 888 yards and five touchdowns in 22 games played. He missed 17 games in college due to injury.

In 2017, Patrick signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent. He also spent time with the San Francisco 49ers before joining the Broncos later that year.

Since joining the Broncos, Patrick has become a consistent receiver in Denver. Since 2018, the former Ute has posted 143 catches for 2,009 yards and 12 touchdowns. The outstanding play helped Patrick land a multi-year contract extension with Denver in 2021.

In 2022, Patrick suffered a knee injury that ended his 2022 season before it began. The Broncos wideout was injured during training camp in August 2022 and missed the entire season. The Broncos finished the 2022 season with a 5-12 record.

In 2023, the former Ute suffered a similar fate. Patrick tore his Achilles in training camp and was forced to miss back-to-back seasons.

