Former US Rep George Santos pleads guilty to wire fraud and identity theft in his federal case

Aug 19, 2024, 2:08 PM

Rep. George Santos, a Republican from New York, is seen as he walks outside the Central Islip Federal Courthouse in Central Islip, New York, on October 27. (Eduardo Munoz, Reuters)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY PHILP MARCELO, ASSOCIATED PRESS


CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. George Santos pleaded guilty Monday to committing wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in connection with the federal fraud case that led to his expulsion from Congress.

The New York Republican entered the plea in a courtroom in Long Island just weeks before his trial was set to begin in early September.

Santos was indicted on felony charges that he stole from political donors, used campaign contributions to pay for personal expenses, lied to Congress about his wealth and collected unemployment benefits while actually working.

Santos was expelled from the U.S. House after an ethics investigation found “overwhelming evidence” that he had broken the law and exploited his public position for his own profit.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. George Santos arrived Monday afternoon at a New York courthouse, and a person familiar with the matter has said the Republican is expected to plead guilty to multiple counts in his federal fraud case.

The person could not publicly discuss details of the plea and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Santos did not respond to questions from reporters as he walked into court.

The case has been set to go to trial early next month. The Monday afternoon court date on Long Island was scheduled only on Friday at the request of both prosecutors and Santos’ lawyers. A letter making the request did not specify what it would be about.

Santos has previously pleaded not guilty to a range of alleged financial crimes, including lying to Congress about his wealth, collecting unemployment benefits while actually working and using campaign contributions to pay for personal expenses.

George Santos ends congressional bid for New York’s 1st District

The 36-year-old was once touted as a rising political star after he flipped the suburban district that covers the affluent North Shore of Long Island and a slice of the New York City borough of Queens in 2022.

But his life story began unraveling before he was even sworn into office. At the time, reports emerged that he had lied about having a career at top Wall Street firms and a college degree along with other questions of his biography.

New questions then emerged about his campaign funds.

He was first indicted on federal charges in May 2023, but refused to resign from office. Santos was expelled from Congress after an ethics investigation found “overwhelming evidence” that he had broken the law and exploited his public position for his own profit.

Santos has previously maintained his innocence, though he said in an interview in December that a plea deal with prosecutors was “not off the table.”

Asked if he was afraid of going to prison, he told CBS 2 at the time: “I think everybody should be afraid of going to jail, it’s not a pretty place and uh, I definitely want to work very hard to avoid that as best as possible.”

Separately Monday, in Manhattan federal court, Judge Denise Cote tossed out a lawsuit in which Santos claimed that late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, ABC and Disney committed copyright infringement and unjustly enriched themselves at his expense by using videos he made on the Cameo app for a “Jimmy Kimmel Live” segment. The judge said it was clear that Kimmel used the clips, which were also posted to YouTube, for the purposes of criticism and commentary, which is fair use.

Former US Rep. George Santos, expelled from Congress, says he is running again

Santos had begun selling personalized videos on Cameo in December shortly after his ouster from Congress. He subsequently launched, then quickly abandoned, a longshot bid to return to Congress as an independent earlier this year.

In a radio interview that aired Sunday, Santos said he has taken comfort in being a “somewhat private civilian” again.

“I really don’t miss the rubber chicken dinners and the rah-rah-rah parties and fundraisers,” he said of his former life.

With his criminal trial looming, he said in the WABC interview that he was “terrified.”

“This is not absolutely an easy process to go through. It really hurts and it really messes with your psychological health,” he told host Cindy Adams.

As the trial date neared in recent weeks, Santos had sought to have a partially anonymous jury, with his lawyers arguing in court papers that “the mere risk of public ridicule could influence the individual jurors ability to decide Santos’ case solely on the facts and law as presented in Court.”

He also wanted potential jurors to fill out a written questionnaire gauging their opinions of him. His lawyers argued the survey was needed because “for all intents and purposes, Santos has already been found guilty in the court of public opinion.”

George Santos sues late-night host Jimmy Kimmel for tricking him into making videos to ridicule him

Judge Joanna Seybert agreed to keep jurors’ identities public but said no to the questionnaire.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, had been seeking to admit as evidence some of the financial falsehoods Santos told during his campaign, including that he’d worked at Citigroup and Goldman Sachs and that he had operated a family-run firm with approximately $80 million in assets,

Two Santos campaign aides previously pleaded guilty to crimes related to the former congressman’s campaign.

His ex-treasurer, Nancy Marks, pleaded guilty in October to a fraud conspiracy charge, implicating Santos in an alleged scheme to embellish his campaign finance reports with a fake loan and fake donors. A lawyer for Marks said at the time his client would be willing to testify against Santos if asked.

Sam Miele, a former fundraiser for Santos, pleaded guilty a month later to a federal wire fraud charge, admitting he impersonated a high-ranking congressional aide while raising money for Santos’ campaign.

___

Associated Press writers Susan Haigh and Larry Neumeister contributed to this report.

Courts & Legal

