Broncos DE Jonah Elliss Forces Strip Sack Against Packers In Preseason

DENVER – Former Utah Utes defensive end Jonah Elliss made his mark in the Denver Broncos preseason game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Elliss finished with three total tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, and a forced fumble.

Halfway through the third quarter, Green Bay QB Michael Pratt evaded pressure from the right side by moving out to his left.

Elliss was engaged with the Packers’ left tackle. He made a quick move to free himself and pounced on Pratt from behind.

The former Utah star got his hands on the ball and was able to finish the play by recovering it.

OUR BALL!@jonah_elliss with the forced fumble & recovery 💪 pic.twitter.com/VFThnRA2yA — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 19, 2024

Elliss wasn’t the only former Ute to ball out for the Broncos against Green Bay. Former Utah WR Tim Patrick caught his first TD in over two years and LB Cody Barton also got on the stat sheet with two tackles.

RELATED: Broncos WR Tim Patrick Scores First TD After Missing Two Full Seasons

The Broncos kick off their 2024 regular season in Seattle against the Seahawks on Sunday, September 8.

About Jonah Elliss

Before his time at the University of Utah, Elliss was a standout player at Moscow Senior High School in Idaho.

After his first two years in Salt Lake City, the defensive end had a breakout season as a junior in 2023.

However, Elliss suffered a season-ending injury in 2023 that forced him to end his Utah career a few games early.

In 2023, Elliss had 37 total tackles, 23 solo tackles, 12 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, three pass breakups, and one forced fumble in 10 games played.

Utah Edge Jonah Elliss has been one of the biggest breakout players in all of college football this season. One of the reasons: a vicious spin move that OTs have had no answer for all year. pic.twitter.com/WKxGg7cCPY — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 8, 2023

In 35 career games for the Utes, Elliss recorded 78 total tackles, 47 solo tackles, 16 sacks, 23 tackles for loss, three pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries.

Ellis declared for the NFL Draft in January 2024 and was selected by the Denver Broncos with the No. 76 overall pick during the third round.

The defensive end is the son of former NFL player Luther Elliss and the brother of NFL players Noah, Christian, and Kaden Elliss.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of Jonah Elliss and the Denver Broncos? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @ChandlerHoltKSL