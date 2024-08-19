Jazz Guard Collin Sexton Learns Ropes From Utes Receivers

2024 Paris Olympic coverage
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton took his infectious personality to the University of Utah where he worked out with several members of the Utes football team.

Sexton ran through a series of drills with quarterback Cam Rising, receivers Rayshawn Glover, Money Parks, and Dorian Singer, and cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn.

Sexton Takes Lessons From Utes Receivers

Though the Jazz are still more than a month out from training camp, Sexton has been in Utah trying his hand at golf, and making his way up to the University of Utah campus.

Working with the Utes skill-position players, Sexton got a glimpse of the importance of technique and discipline on the football field.

 

You can find a longer version of Sexton’s Utah visit here, due to adult language, viewer discretion is advised. 

Even by NBA standards, the Jazz guard is one of the top athletes in the league. But against the more experienced Utah receivers, Sexton was consistently out of position when trying to break up a passing play, and dropped several would-be touchdown passes from Rising.

“I’m playing defense,” Sexton said after the workout. “I might be a (defensive back).”

Guard Imparts Wisdom On Utah Players

In addition to sharing the field with the Utes players, Sexton took time after the drills to impart his wisdom on how to stay motivated as a professional athlete.

“Once this is gone, you’ve got to look back at the end of the day and say I gave it all I had,” Sexton said. “Whatever your reason is, your family, yourself, your situation, at the end of the day we’ve all got somewhere we’re trying to get to.”

You can find a longer version of Sexton’s Utah visit here, due to adult language, viewer discretion is advised.

Now entering his seventh year in the NBA, the Jazz guard relishes his ability to meet with young athletes and share what brings him joy.

“The biggest blessing that came from all of this is being able to change people’s lives around me,” Sexton relayed. “Being able to have an impact on my community, being able to have an impact on my family, and showing the younger kids that if I got here, you can do it, too.”

The Jazz will open the preseason on October 4 when they host the New Zealand Breakers.

The Utes will open their schedule on August 30 against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

