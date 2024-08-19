First Video, Images Leak Of Utah Hockey Club In EA’s NHL 25

SALT LAKE CITY – On Monday afternoon, the first trailer for EA’s NHL 25 was leaked online, giving fans their first-ever look at the Utah Hockey Club in the game.

First video and images leak of the Utah Hockey Club in EA’s NHL 25. Keller is the first player featured with an A on his sweater. The end also shows the entire team with the phrase, “Hockey is Utah’s Game.” pic.twitter.com/4EFvC8Q9Eq — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) August 19, 2024

Unsurprisingly, the first player to make an appearance in the trailer is franchise star and NHL All-Star, Clayton Keller, who is featured making a quick deke move against what appears to be a player from the Calgary Flames.

As the video winds down, Utah’s entire team is then seen hopping the boards with the phrase, “Hockey Is Utah’s Game,” displayed.

This will be the first ever edition of EA’s NHL video game franchise that will feature an NHL team from Utah. Fans will be able to control their new favorite players as they navigate different game modes such as Play Now, Franchise, Be A Pro, Hockey Ultimate Team and World of Chel.

In recent years, EA’s NHL series base game has retailed for $69.99 on Xbox and Playstation. The X-Factor Edition, which offers early access, game currency and certain player skins generally retails for $99.99.

The full game reveal is expected to be released on Thursday at 12 pm MT.

