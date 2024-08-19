2024 Paris Olympic coverage
First Video, Images Leak Of Utah Hockey Club In EA’s NHL 25

Aug 19, 2024, 2:32 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – On Monday afternoon, the first trailer for EA’s NHL 25 was leaked online, giving fans their first-ever look at the Utah Hockey Club in the game.

Unsurprisingly, the first player to make an appearance in the trailer is franchise star and NHL All-Star, Clayton Keller, who is featured making a quick deke move against what appears to be a player from the Calgary Flames.

Related: Get To Know The Utah Hockey Club: Who is Clayton Keller?

As the video winds down, Utah’s entire team is then seen hopping the boards with the phrase, “Hockey Is Utah’s Game,” displayed.

This will be the first ever edition of EA’s NHL video game franchise that will feature an NHL team from Utah. Fans will be able to control their new favorite players as they navigate different game modes such as Play Now, Franchise, Be A Pro, Hockey Ultimate Team and World of Chel.

In recent years, EA’s NHL series base game has retailed for $69.99 on Xbox and Playstation. The X-Factor Edition, which offers early access, game currency and certain player skins generally retails for $99.99.

The full game reveal is expected to be released on Thursday at 12 pm MT.

Utah Hockey Schedule

Fans can watch the Utah Hockey Club’s first game on October 8 against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

