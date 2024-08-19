Community helps Eagle Mountain home after plea on Facebook

EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Eliza Barton and her wife rent the basement of a home in Eagle Mountain.

“I was finishing up priming the wall we just replaced,” Barton said. “Maybe five minutes after that, our friends who own the house called us and asked to check the window wells.”

The basement had just flooded a few weeks prior after their sprinklers burst. Little did Barton know she would be dealing with flooding again.

The window wells were filling up with water, which began to leak inside.

“My wife and I ran out there,” Barton said. “We’re bailing buckets out maybe 50 gallons we shoveled because it just kept filling back in.”

Several inches of water filled up in their yard.

“We literally could not bail it out faster than it was coming in,” Barton said.

A panic plea for assistance

In a panic, her wife decided to post a plea for help on a Facebook group.

“All of a sudden, I just turn around (and) there’s like 20 people in our backyard (with) shovels, buckets, shop-vac, hoses, and we got to work so fast,” Barton said. “I don’t even know their names, but they just showed up and they totally bailed water out for us.”

The group then helped dig trench in her yard that leads to the front of the home to try and drain the water out from the street. Barton also dug a trench behind her yard to prevent more water from coming into her yard.

Barton, who moved to Eagle Mountain last year, said there is still a lot of cleaning up to do in the home and outside. However, she said she is grateful for the community’s support, which likely prevented the damage from getting worse.

“It’s really cool to just live in a community where they would come and help a total stranger out,” Barton said.