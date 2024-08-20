2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Back to School
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Family devastated after lightning strike kills one, injures two on Bear River

Aug 19, 2024, 6:04 PM | Updated: 6:56 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


KSLTV.com

OGDEN — A Weber County family is grieving after a tragic lightning strike on Sunday killed a father and fiancée.

Maddie Palmer said her fiancee, 24-year-old Skyler Granath, spent a lot of time enjoying the outdoors with friends and family.

“Every weekend we go, like, go out tubing or on the boat, and I just always had a really fun time,” Palmer said.

She said if her fiancee wasn’t with her and their two-year-old daughter, he would often be with his little brother Bridger Granath and close friend Jacob Coe.

“(He) was just the funniest person ever. And he really would go out of his way to help anyone, any friend needed anything. He would just. Be right there to help them,” Palmer said.

Skyler Granath (left) with his brother Bridger Granath (right). (Courtesy Arnold Mutti)

On Saturday, Skyler Granath was fishing on a boat with Bridger Granath and Joe on the Bear River. What should have been just another fishing trip took a sudden turn very early Sunday, just after midnight.

According to the Box Elder Sheriff’s Office, the three men saw a thunderstorm and started to return to shore until the lightning struck their boat.

“Flipped all three of them out of the boat into the air,” said Arnold Mutti, Granath brothers’ grandfather. “My one grandson that’s alive said that he flipped three times up in the air before he hit the water.”

Mutti said Bridger Granath tried to bring him to shore before they were struck again, separating the brothers. Search crews found Skyler Granath’s body several hours later.

According to Mutti, Skyler Granath and Palmer were preparing for their next chapter in life together.

“They were getting married right after the baby was born. And everything was in line, and now it’s not quite that way,” he said.

Skyler Granath and Maddie Palmer.

Skyler Granath and Maddie Palmer. (Courtesy Maddie Palmer)

Skyler Granath would have become a father to another daughter in just 30 days. Now, the family is planning a funeral while banding together for Bridger Granath and Coe in their recovery.

“He was a really good dad. He just loved his daughter so much,” Palmer said.

An account is now set up in Skyler Granath’s name at America First Credit Union* to help cover funeral expenses.

Skyler Granath with his two-year old daughter.

Skyler Granath with his two-year-old daughter. (Courtesy Maddie Palmer)

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

Westbound traffic on SR-201 and Bangerter Highway halted after a crash on Aug. 19, 2024....

Michael Houck

Crash involving a stolen car halted traffic on SR-201

A crash involving a stolen car stopped traffic on state Route 201 and Bangerter Highway Monday afternoon, police say.

23 minutes ago

A semitruck crashed and caused a portion of U.S. Highway 6 through Spanish Fork Canyon to be closed...

Mark Jones

Semitruck crash closes portion of US Highway 6 through Spanish Fork Canyon; highway back open

U.S. Highway 6 through Spanish Fork Canyon has been shut down Sunday evening due to a semitruck crash and a large fuel spill.

1 day ago

Six people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in West Haven on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. The Utah Highwa...

Mark Jones

Six people injured in two-vehicle crash near West Haven

The Utah Highway Patrol says a two-vehicle crash Sunday left six people injured.

1 day ago

Search efforts from rescue crews the field. on Aug. 14, 2024....

Austen Erblat and Jasmine Arenas, KCNC

Woman reported missing from ‘spiritual’ camp in southwestern Colorado

Search and rescue officials are looking for a woman in southwestern Colorado who was reported missing from a camp near Norwood.

1 day ago

Search and rescue teams at the Bear River in Corinne, Utah looking for a missing person who was fou...

Michael Houck and Darby Sparks

Boat capsized after being struck by lightning in Bear River, two hurt and one killed

A person was found dead after a lightning strike hit their boat, capsizing it and throwing its occupants into the Bear River early Sunday morning.

1 day ago

Images showed the Ferris wheel on fire with smoke billowing from the ride....

Sophie Tanno, CNN

More than 20 injured after Ferris wheel catches fire at music festival in Germany

Two gondolas on a Ferris wheel caught fire at a music festival near Leipzig in eastern Germany, injuring at least 23 people.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Family devastated after lightning strike kills one, injures two on Bear River