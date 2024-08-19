2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Utah Legislature calls emergency special session hoping to undo Utah Supreme Court ruling on initiatives

Aug 19, 2024, 5:18 PM | Updated: 7:27 pm

Lindsay Aerts's Profile Picture

BY LINDSAY AERTS AND LARRY D. CURTIS, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Legislature has announced they will call itself into a special session Wednesday to tackle a Utah Supreme Court ruling that limited lawmakers’ ability to overturn citizen initiatives.

Speaker of the House, Mike Schultz confirmed the session to KSL TV’s Lindsay Aerts Monday, while a spokesperson for the Senate also sent out preliminary details.

“We feel like the (Utah) Constitution has always allowed for that,” Speaker Schultz said. “But for the last 130 years, that’s been the practice. That’s the way — the rules everybody’s lived under.  And so, yeah, the Supreme Court came in and decided to make those changes. And we feel just the opposite. We feel like the the citizens need to weigh in on this and and have the ultimate say, not five unelected Supreme Court justices.”

While language of the ballot measure is still vague, Wednesday’s special session will be for lawmakers to vote to place a Utah Constitutional amendment on the ballot in November that, if passed, would allow them to “alter and amend” ballot measures, ban foreign money in initiatives, and allow for more time for signature gathering on referendums — presumably so laws can more easily be repealed.

In July, the Utah Supreme Court ruled the Utah Legislature may have overstepped when it altered a voter-led ballot initiative that created an independent redistricting commission to draw Congressional maps. The ruling stated that Utah’s constitution protected Utah’s right to “alter and reform” their government.

“We hold that the people’s right to alter or reform the government through an initiative is constitutionally protected from government infringement, including legislative amendment, repeal, or replacement of the initiative in a manner that impairs the reform enacted by the people,” read the court’s opinion.

The ruling also said that the legislature could tweak government-reform initiatives to fit within the scope of the law, so long as it was for a compelling government interest and ultimately didn’t change what the voters intended.

But Schulz said that the ruling was left with enough ambiguity that “big money groups” could come in to Utah and advertise, creating a scenario where Utah is “like California” — which in his opinion means governed by initiatives.

“(Outside groups) take something sexy and the message it out to the public, and inside it there are very huge policy shifts and then they don’t tell the public what the what the (initiativies) do,” Schulz said.

Why is the special session an emergency?

The Utah Constitution cannot be changed without voter approval, and with the election in November, lawmakers are acting quickly to put the issue on the ballot.

The legislature is only allowed to call themselves into special session in the case of an “emergency in the affairs of the state.” Schultz said they believe this falls under that definition.

“We know there’s voter initiatives coming for the 2026 ballot to I think for everybody, including the voters, I think having the process more clearly defined for when that process comes in 2026 is an emergency, and that needs to be clarified in November.”

The session will be held Wednesday at 4:45 p.m., right after lawmakers meet for interim meetings.

