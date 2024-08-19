Utah Hockey Club Should Pursue Predators Yaroslav Askarov Via Trade

2024 Paris Olympic coverage
SALT LAKE CITY – According to multiple reports on Monday morning, the Nashville Predators promising young goaltender Yaroslav Askarov has requested a trade.

Given their current situation, and the ability to offer what a lot of other teams cannot, the Utah Hockey Club should at least make a phone call to Nashville to see what the asking price is on Askarov.

Nashville’s Yaroslav Askarov

Selected by the Predators No. 11 overall in the 2020 NHL Draft, Askarov has spent most of his time with Nashville’s AHL affiliate, the Milwaukee Admirals.

In 92 AHL regular season games for the Admirals, Askarov posted a 56-29-6 record, .911 save percentage, and 2.50 goals against on average.

He also saved 33 of 35 (.943) shots faced in two games for the Predators last season. An impressive performance despite a small sample size.

No Future With The Predators

In addition to his trade request, Askarov communicated that he would not be reporting to training camp, a rarity in the NHL.

However, with Askarov’s potential and the Predators future clearly outlined after signing Juuse Saros to an eight-year extension as one of the league’s top goalies, Askarov has absolutely no future with Predators. He doesn’t want to remain with their AHL affiliate, thus the trade request and refusal to report to camp.

Utah Should Inquire About Askarov

As one of the top young goaltender prospects in the league, there is no reason that Utah shouldn’t at least make a phone call to Nashville.

For starters, Utah’s goaltender situation is good but not exceptional. In 80 NHL appearances, Ingram has a .906 save percentage with 3.10 goals against per game. As for Karel Vejmelka, he has a .898 save percentage with 3.50 goals against per game in 140 NHL appearances. Not bad, but not good enough to lift you in key moments that can decide whether or not you’ll make the playoffs.

Related: NHL Releases Projected Lineups For Utah Hockey Club

Second, Utah has the necessary assets to go and get a prospect like Askarov. Over the next three seasons, the club has 26 draft picks with three in the first round, five in the second and five in the third. Not to mention the 11 selections they had in the 2024 NHL Draft. So why not offer a future first and handful of thirds?

Finally, the Predators have absolutely no leverage. When a player makes it public that he wants out, the organization usually loses all its power, and this situation is no exception to that. If Utah makes an offer and Nashville isn’t interested, oh well.

But given their current goaltender situation, the assets they have, and the lack of leverage Nashville possesses, it’s easily worth a phone call.

Additionally, if Askarov is looking for playing time, Utah can afford to give it to him. This squad is still rebuilding and the potential payoff if Askarov is as good as he appears could be huge for the club in their pursuit to fulfill the rebuild and compete for a Stanley Cup.

Utah Hockey Schedule

Fans can watch the Utah Hockey Club’s first game on October 8 against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

