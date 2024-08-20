Crash involving a stolen car halted traffic on SR-201

WEST VALLEY CITY — A crash involving a stolen car stopped traffic on state Route 201 and Bangerter Highway Monday afternoon.

Police confirmed to KSL on the scene that multiple police agencies were involved in this crash but did not say how.

Utah Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed westbound traffic at a standstill for about 10 minutes before police started to open the road for travelers.

On Monday evening, Detective Rebecca Mallory, with Unified Police, said the West Jordan Police Department had requested the assistance of Unified Police in locating the stolen vehicle. The vehicle was located in the area of 1100 E. 7200 South.

Once the vehicle was located, Mallory said police did not pursue it, but followed from a distance until the vehicle was spiked.

The vehicle, traveling westbound, crashed into the center median. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Mallory said a 45-year-old woman was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, and will be booked into jail upon her release.

The events that led up to the vehicle being stolen are unclear.

This is a developing story and may be updated when more information is provided.