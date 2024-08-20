BYU Football Coaches Haven’t Decided Who Will Start At QB

PROVO, Utah – The BYU football quarterback battle continues into week four of fall camp practice.

During Monday’s practice, the 15th of fall camp, the media observed 20 minutes with both QBs Jake Retzlaff and Gerry Bohanon taking first-team snaps.

Aaron Roderick on the starting quarterback: “Haven’t decided yet.” pic.twitter.com/i1BDqWSqoC — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) August 20, 2024

After practice concluded, BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick was asked for an update on the QB battle. He indicated that he has not decided on who will start to open the 2024 season against Southern Illinois in 12 days.

BYU QB Battle: “We haven’t decided yet what we’re gonna do”

The lack of a decision comes after BYU’s second camp scrimmage over the weekend.

“It’s gonna sound really boring, but they’re both playing really good,” BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said. “You guys just saw both of them make some really good plays in that last drill, and it’s what practice has been like all through camp. They’re both good players and we haven’t decided yet what we’re gonna do.”

When asked if he expects this decision to go to game time in 12 days, Roderick said, “I don’t know. It’s a daily conversation. I would like to do something. I don’t want to take it all the way to game time.”

Roderick left open the possibility of playing both quarterbacks.

“But we do have some practice time left and I feel like both of them are prepared. They both have had enough reps in camp that they could play in a game. And so, we’re working our way through it still.”

Roderick was asked if he would use both against Southern Illinois, and he replied, “I’d prefer not to do that, but there’s always a chance.”

Head Coach Kalani Sitake isn’t concerned that a clear-cut starter hasn’t emerged.

“I feel like we have two quarterbacks that have emerged. So it’s a different feel for me. I truly feel comfortable with either one playing on the field and winning games for us,” Sitake said. “We’re just gonna go through the process of the quarterback battle. We’ve been through this before.”

Standout plays from the QBs during Monday’s practice

From this reporter’s opinion of Monday’s observation period, Retzlaff more highlight-worthy plays over Bohanon.

However, both quarterbacks had two touchdown passes.

Bohanon’s first touchdown pass was with the first-team offense, where he connected with tight end Keanu Hill. It was a wobbly that found Hill in the endzone.

Bohanon’s second touchdown pass was a screen to freshman running back Pokaiaua Haunga.

Retzlaff’s first touchdown pass was with the second-team offensive unit. He had a beautiful pass to Parker Kingston that displayed excellent touch and timing on the pass.

Retzlaff connected on an excellent touch pass to Kody Epps for the score on the following drive with the first-team offense.

Improvements since fall camp started

Roderick has seen improvements from both players since camp opened up on July 31.

“With Gerry, it’s just knowing our offense better. In spring ball, he was just learning it for the first time and now he’s starting to operate like a veteran,” Roderick said on Bohanon.

Roderick on Retzlaff, “And with Jake, just eliminating those critical mistakes. He’s a playmaker. He moves the team, and we’ve been trying just to eliminate those critical errors. He’s done a good job of that. He has taken very good care of the ball in spring ball and through fall camp.”

During spring practices, Retzlaff had zero interceptions. As of Monday, according to Roderick, Retzlaff only tossed one interception in fall camp.

“I think being comfortable with the playbook and understanding all of the checks. When he played [last year], it was kind of just thrown into it, and then a lot of the reps went to Kedon and now he’s getting those reps and he’s splitting them with Gerry. I think he’s getting the benefit of being in the system.”

BYU football will officially close fall camp on Wednesday, then turn the page to preparation for Southern Illinois.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper