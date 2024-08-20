Fire caused by hoverboard triggers sad memories for one homeowner

LEHI — A charging hoverboard is to blame for a fire inside a Utah County office building early Monday mornning.

The Lehi Fire Department found the hoverboard plugged into the wall.

Fire officials said no one who works in the building is allowed inside until restoration work is complete, which could take days. Lehi Fire also told KSL TV the fire was contained to one office, but even a small fire can have big consequences.

For Ashley Sylvia, seeing hoverboards in the news brings up some sad emotions.

“I’ve seen a few stories over the years,” she said. “And it just makes me sad.”

It’s also personal for Sylvia.

“I really just don’t think people understand the danger,” she said.

Her house was destroyed by a fire in 2017.

“I was just at the birthday party,” she said. “And I just heard my phone go off, it just said — ‘Hey, I think your house is on fire.'”

Sylvia, her husband, children and dog, Flash had just moved into their Bluffdale home. Unfortunately, Flash died in the fire.

“Ceilings, walls, everything was just black,” Sylvia said. “Our TV was melted, our blinds were melted, every stud was poking through.”

A total loss

Firefighters told the family that the home was a total loss.

After an investigation, fire officials determined that an explosion was the cause of the fire.

“There was a giant hole right here,” Sylvia said.

That’s where they left the hoverboard.

“They figured it probably was that lithium battery exploded,” she said.

Sylvia wants people to know the risks that come with the toy.

“Somebody in your community has experienced tragedy because of it,” she said.

Lehi Fire recommends watching hoverboards while they charge, and keeping them away from combustible materials.

Sylvia wishes their hoverboard had been in the garage.

“You can have a fire safety door that if something happens in your garage, at least it’s protecting your family and your pets and everything,” she said.