2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Back to School
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Observations From BYU Football’s Final Week Of Fall Camp Practice

Aug 19, 2024, 11:06 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, UtahBYU football held its 15th practice of fall camp on Monday. The media was able to observe the final 20 minutes of practice.

Coming out of Monday’s practice, the quarterback situation was the big story—or lack of story.

BYU football offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said no decision had been made between Jake Retzlaff and Gerry Bohanon.

Practice observations from Day 15 of BYU football camp

During the media observation portion of practice, Jake Retzlaff was the first quarterback the media watched take snaps. However, he was with the second-team offense.

Retzlaff had a nice pass over the middle to freshman wide receiver Cody Hagen. The former Corner Canyon High standout appeared to have a big gain in front of him, but cornerback Marcus McKenzie was right there to knock the ball away from Hagen’s hands, resulting in an incompletion.

The practice transitioned to the team portion, where Gerry Bohanon led the first-team offense.

Bohanon completed a pass to Darius Lassiter, which resulted in a completion. The only problem was that Lassiter was going to the left and Bohanon threw it slightly behind the senior receiver. Lassiter still came up with the grab. But little things like that take on significance in a quarterback battle.

Bohanon then connected on a quick pass to Keanu Hill, and one play later, found Hill in the endzone for a touchdown.

Jake Retzlaff’s drive was with the second-team offense. On the first play, he connected with Parker Kingston on a great ball, and Kingston high-pointed the pass to come up with the grab for a score.

Retzlaff stayed on the field and then led the first-team offense. He had another touchdown pass, this time to Kody Epps, which Retzlaff put right on target as Epps was in stride for a score. During the media observation windows in fall camp, Retzlaff’s TD pass to Epps was one of the best passes Retzlaff has thrown this past month.

The pass was even more notable because star cornerback Jakob Robinson was defending Epps.

Gerry Bohanon was back on the field to lead the second unit, and they scored quickly. He connected with Pokaiaua Haunga on a screen, resulting in a touchdown.

Safety battle

It will be interesting to see how the snaps at safety shake out in a game. Talan Alfrey and Tanner Wall were getting first-team reps during Monday’s practice. True freshman Tommy Prassas is contending for a first-team opportunity; Crew Wakley has had a solid camp, and Ethan Slade is also there, along with four-star Faletau Satuala.

Is there separation at right guard?

During the first-team offensive snaps, Southern Utah transfer Austin Leausa was lined up at right guard. In previous media observations, Leausa and Sonny Makasini have rotated at that spot. BYU head coach Kalani Sitake pointed out after Monday’s practice that the battle at right guard continues between those two.

Makasini was taking snaps at center with the second-team offense on Monday.

Who will be Jakob Robinson’s running mate at cornerback?

A big question during fall camp is at the second cornerback spot, opposite of star Jakob Robinson.

On Monday, Weber State transfer Marque Collins was lined up with the first-team defense.

Collins continues to work his way back from an ACL injury he suffered last season.

BYU football deep cuts

Treyson Bourguet had a deep pass attempt for walk-on wide receiver Ty West, resulting in an incomplete pass. West out of Crimson Cliffs High School has emerged as a deep-ball threat with the third and fourth-team offense during camp.

Weston Covey ran a nice slant route for a catch on a pass from McCae Hillstead.

True freshman Dallin Johnson, out of Springville High School, appears to be battling with the third team. He’s a strong football player who could be someone to watch down the road.

Faces in the crowd

Former BYU defensive end Bronson Kaufusi and linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi attended practice on Monday.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Coaches Haven’t Decided Who Will Start At QB

Who will be the starting QB? No decision has been made yet.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Should Pursue Predators Yaroslav Askarov Via Trade

According to multiple reports on Monday morning, Nashville Predators promising young goaltender Yaroslav Askarov has requested a trade.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

First Video, Images Leak Of Utah Hockey Club In EA’s NHL 25

On Monday afternoon, the first trailer for EA's NHL 25 was leaked online, giving fans their first-ever look at the Utah Hockey Club in the game.

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Guard Collin Sexton Learns Ropes From Utes Receivers

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton took his talents to the University of Utah where he worked out with members of the Utes football team.

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Broncos DE Jonah Elliss Forces Strip Sack Against Packers In Preseason

Former Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss made his mark in the Denver Broncos preseason game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Broncos WR Tim Patrick Scores First TD After Missing Two Full Seasons

Former Utah WR Tim Patrick made his return to the field after missing two years with injuries and immediately found the end zone.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Observations From BYU Football’s Final Week Of Fall Camp Practice