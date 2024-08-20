2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Mother and three young children missing, endangered out of St. George

Aug 20, 2024, 6:39 AM | Updated: 10:08 am

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


ST. GEORGE — Police in St. George are searching for a mother and three young children, ages 2, 5 and 9 years old. Police believe they may be with a man, and in danger.

The man was identified as David Gene Remley, 36. The woman and children were identified as Brittany Etta Deal, 27, Braylee Michelle Kelly, 9, Quentin Michael Kelly, 5, and Brixton King Haley, 2. Deal is said to be the mother of at least one of the children.

A woman and three children went missing out of St. George around Aug. 20, 2024. Police believe they may be with a man and in danger. (St. George Police Department) A woman and three children went missing out of St. George around Aug. 20, 2024. Police believe they may be with a man and in danger. (St. George Police Department) A woman and three children went missing out of St. George around Aug. 20, 2024. Police believe they may be with a man and in danger. (St. George Police Department) A woman and three children went missing out of St. George around Aug. 20, 2024. Police believe they may be with a man and in danger. (St. George Police Department) A woman and three children went missing out of St. George around Aug. 20, 2024. Police believe they may be with a man and in danger. (St. George Police Department) A woman and three children went missing out of St. George around Aug. 20, 2024. Police believe they may be with a man and in danger. (St. George Police Department) A woman and three children went missing out of St. George around Aug. 20, 2024. Police believe they may be with a man and in danger. (St. George Police Department)

Remley is caucasian and has long hair, blue eyes and a mole on his lower right cheek near his lip. He is listed as 5 feet 10 inches tall and 185 pounds. He has a black star tattoo on his left upper arm.

Deal and the three children are also caucasian. Deal is described as 150 pounds with bleach blonde hair, blue eyes and a height of 5 feet 1 inch. She has a dermal piercing on her right cheek, a tattoo of mountains and arrowheads on her left arm, and another tattoo of flowers on her right thigh.

Brixton has brown hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 45 pounds.

Quentin has brown hair and brown eyes, and is 4 feet 8 inches. He is approximately 60 pounds.

Braylee has brown hair and brown eyes, and is 5 feet. She is approximately 80 pounds.

St. George police said they may be traveling in two possible vehicles: A white 2015 GMC Terrain with Utah plate number 5AF687, or a black 2007 Nissan Altima with Utah plane number 7BJF1.

It was not specified whether Deal and the children or Remley are residents in St. George, or where the last place they were seen was. It is also unknown what kind of clothing Deal or the children might be wearing.

Police asked any person with information to call them at 435-627-4300.

