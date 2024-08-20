UPDATE: Mother and three young children found safe and unharmed in Nevada, man arrested

ST. GEORGE — A missing mom and three children were found safe and unharmed by the Nevada Highway Patrol on Tuesday afternoon after reports of being in danger.

According to the St. George Police Department, 27-year-old Brittany Etta Deal and her three children, who were under the age of 10, were believed to be missing and endangered as of Tuesday morning.

The department said that the family had a protective order against David Gene Remley, 36, who was seen on Monday afternoon picking up Deal’s three children at a daycare in St. George. It was unknown if Deal was with Remley when they were picked up.

At 2:05 p.m., St. George police reported that the NHP found Deal and her children and were safe and unharmed. Remley was reported to be in police custody.

“Detectives are working with NHP to determine what happened. More information will be released when it becomes available. Thank you to everyone who assisted in this investigation,” the St. George Police Department said on Facebook.