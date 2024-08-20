On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

UPDATE: Mother and three young children found safe and unharmed in Nevada, man arrested

Aug 20, 2024, 6:39 AM | Updated: 2:35 pm

The found Brittany Etta Deal after St. George police said her and her 3 kids were reported and miss...

The found Brittany Etta Deal after St. George police said her and her 3 kids were reported and missing and endangered on Aug. 20, 2024. (The St. George Police Department)

(The St. George Police Department)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON AND MICHAEL HOUCK, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

ST. GEORGE — A missing mom and three children were found safe and unharmed by the Nevada Highway Patrol on Tuesday afternoon after reports of being in danger.

According to the St. George Police Department, 27-year-old Brittany Etta Deal and her three children, who were under the age of 10, were believed to be missing and endangered as of Tuesday morning.

The department said that the family had a protective order against David Gene Remley, 36, who was seen on Monday afternoon picking up Deal’s three children at a daycare in St. George. It was unknown if Deal was with Remley when they were picked up.

A woman and three children went missing out of St. George around Aug. 20, 2024. Police believe they may be with a man, and in danger. (St. George Police Department)

At 2:05 p.m., St. George police reported that the NHP found Deal and her children and were safe and unharmed. Remley was reported to be in police custody.

“Detectives are working with NHP to determine what happened. More information will be released when it becomes available. Thank you to everyone who assisted in this investigation,” the St. George Police Department said on Facebook.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints died over the weekend, the Church ...

Mark Jones

Church missionary killed in car crash

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Tuesday that one of its missionaries died over the weekend.

10 minutes ago

Outside the Utah State Correctional Facility in Salt Lake City, prior to the execution of Taberon D...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Honie execution cost Utah Department of Corrections over $280,000

It cost over $280,000 for the Utah Department of Corrections to execute Taberon Dave Honie, according to a cost breakdown released Tuesday.

37 minutes ago

Gov. Spencer J. Cox, Attorney General Sean D. Reyes, Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Spe...

Lindsay Aerts and Larry D. Curtis, KSL TV

Utah suing federal government to gain control of million of acres of public lands

Utah is suing the federal government in the U.S. Supreme Court, hoping to force the divestment of nearly 20 million acres of public land owned by the federal government back to the state.

1 hour ago

Utah ballots being counted. (KSL TV)...

Mark Jones

State auditor to conduct ‘limited review’ of certain issues in election process

The Office of the State Auditor announced Tuesday it will conduct what it calls a "limited review" of certain parts of the state's election process.

2 hours ago

Head custodian of Mountain Ridge High School, Kevan Sprague cleaning up one of the many hallways to...

Karah Brackin

Mountain Ridge High School custodian staff tidies up for new school year

Before a school opens, there is a lot that needs to get done to tidy up from the past year and make it sparkling for the next.

3 hours ago

Student body officer's with the West Jordan High school welcoming fellow student back to school on ...

Karah Brackin

First day of school for the Jordan School District

High school students in the Jordan School District went back to the classroom Tuesday morning.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

UPDATE: Mother and three young children found safe and unharmed in Nevada, man arrested