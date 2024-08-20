How To Watch Game Night Live: Farmington Phoenix @ Bountiful Redhawks

SALT LAKE CITY – Week one of Game Night Live set a high bar as the Corner Canyon Chargers bested the American Fork Cavemen. The two highly regarded programs put on an offensive masterclass in the 70-42 Charger win.

Game Night Live week two features the Farmington Phoenix (0-1) heading south for a matchup with the Bountiful Redhawks (1-0).

You can find and stream (for free) our entire slate of high school football games right here.

KSL Sports’ Jeremiah Jensen and Stevenson Sylvester will be on the call and have full coverage of the contest and other games throughout the 2024 high school season on Game Night Live.

Game Night Live: Week Two

The Redhawks opened the season with a 27-9 win over the Herriman Mustangs. Running back Siaki Fekitoa accounted for 207 yards of offense and two touchdowns in the Bountiful victory.

Farmington’s defense was overmatched in a 38-14 loss to the Roy Royals. Will Peterson scored late in the fourth quarter for Farmington’s only offensive score. Travis Hoopes return a punt 76 yards for a third quarter TD.

The Game Night Live Game of the Week between Farmington and Bountiful kicks off at 7 p.m. MT. Kickoff time is subject to change. The game will be broadcast on KSLSports.com and the KSL Sports app.

Game Night Live heads to Lehi, Utah, on Friday, August 30, as the Lehi Pioneers host the Bingham Miners. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT.

