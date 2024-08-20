2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Back to School
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

How To Watch Game Night Live: Farmington Phoenix @ Bountiful Redhawks

Aug 20, 2024, 10:16 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Week one of Game Night Live set a high bar as the Corner Canyon Chargers bested the American Fork Cavemen. The two highly regarded programs put on an offensive masterclass in the 70-42 Charger win.

Game Night Live week two features the Farmington Phoenix (0-1) heading south for a matchup with the Bountiful Redhawks (1-0).

RELATED: Corner Canyon’s Blows By American Fork In Week One

 

You can find and stream (for free) our entire slate of high school football games right here.

KSL Sports’ Jeremiah Jensen and Stevenson Sylvester will be on the call and have full coverage of the contest and other games throughout the 2024 high school season on Game Night Live.

For more high school sports highlights, analysis, and rankings, follow us on social.

Game Night Live: Week Two

No. 23 Farmington Phoenix @ No. 6 Bountiful Redhawks

The Redhawks opened the season with a 27-9 win over the Herriman Mustangs. Running back Siaki Fekitoa accounted for 207 yards of offense and two touchdowns in the Bountiful victory.

Week 1: 5A Utah High School Football Recap

Farmington’s defense was overmatched in a 38-14 loss to the Roy Royals. Will Peterson scored late in the fourth quarter for Farmington’s only offensive score. Travis Hoopes return a punt 76 yards for a third quarter TD.

The Game Night Live Game of the Week between Farmington and Bountiful kicks off at 7 p.m. MT. Kickoff time is subject to change. The game will be broadcast on KSLSports.com and the KSL Sports app.

RELATED STORIES

Follow High School Athletics With KSL Sports

Game Night Live heads to Lehi, Utah, on Friday, August 30, as the Lehi Pioneers host the Bingham Miners. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Find Utah high school sports coverage with KSL Sports.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU, NFL Legend Steve Young Shares Story On Best Athlete He Ever Faced

Steve Young discussed the greatest athlete he ever faced during a presentation at BYU's Education Week.

22 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Observations From BYU Football’s Final Week Of Fall Camp Practice

Breaking down practice No. 15 at BYU football fall camp.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Coaches Haven’t Decided Who Will Start At QB

Who will be the starting QB? No decision has been made yet.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Should Pursue Predators Yaroslav Askarov Via Trade

According to multiple reports on Monday morning, Nashville Predators promising young goaltender Yaroslav Askarov has requested a trade.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

First Video, Images Leak Of Utah Hockey Club In EA’s NHL 25

On Monday afternoon, the first trailer for EA's NHL 25 was leaked online, giving fans their first-ever look at the Utah Hockey Club in the game.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Guard Collin Sexton Learns Ropes From Utes Receivers

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton took his talents to the University of Utah where he worked out with members of the Utes football team.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

How To Watch Game Night Live: Farmington Phoenix @ Bountiful Redhawks