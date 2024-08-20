On the Site:
BACK TO SCHOOL

First day of school for the Jordan School District

Aug 20, 2024, 11:36 AM

Student body officer's with the West Jordan High school welcoming fellow student back to school on ...

Student body officer's with the West Jordan High school welcoming fellow student back to school on Aug. 20, 2024.

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN


WEST JORDAN — High school students in the Jordan School District went back to the classroom Tuesday morning.

Many students at West Jordan High School showed up extra early to start the year on the right foot. For some, it was their last first day.

“It’s my last year, and I don’t wanna mess it up, so I think I’m kinda both. Nervous and excited,” said student Cami Plouzek.

Plouzek wants to make sure this year is her best year. Starting off the year strong as the student body officer vice president, she is holding the door open for her fellow classmates to walk into a great year, too.

“You’re gonna get through this ’cause you got this,” she said.

Cami Plouzek greeting West Jordan High students to their first day of school on Aug. 20, 2024.

AJ Brannan is leading the charge as the student body president, and Lilleigh Andrus, cheerleading co-captain, is right there with the senior class, looking forward to making a lasting impact.

“We’ve been together for a long time, so it’s really fun to like be a senior and graduating with all of them,” Brannan said.

“Definitely having a fun and positive environment. The same one that I had walked into as a sophomore. So just leaving that behind,” Andrus added.

The West Jordan High cheer squad.

With many areas growing within the Jordan School District, Superintendent Dr. Anthony Godfrey said the district’s big focus is making sure students know they are seen and believed in.

“With 57,000 students, we want to make sure it’s a great experience for every individual and that they have a sense of belonging right from day one,” Godfrey said.

Middle schoolers and elementary students in the district start back Wednesday in the Jordan School District.

KSL 5 TV Live

