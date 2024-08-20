Must See Games On Utah Hockey Club Schedule

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – As the clock continues to wind down on the inaugural NHL season for the Utah Hockey Club, this year will truly be one to remember as it offers a myriad of opportunities for fans and the community to experience hockey at the highest level.

Upon taking a closer look at the club’s home schedule in season one, there’s a handful of games that will be must-see action and fans will want to make sure they secure a ticket inside the Delta Center.

Early Season Games

Home opener, October 8 vs Chicago Blackhawks

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chicago Blackhawks (@nhlblackhawks)

It’s not often that fans are provided a chance to attend the first ever game in a franchise’s history, but October 8 will provide that unique opportunity.

This will be the first NHL home game, first opponent, first puck drop, first time the Utah Hockey Club takes the ice for their new home crowd, and hopefully, fans will witness the first goal and win in franchise history.

The home opener will be an electric atmosphere of unforgettable moments with a strong sense of unity among thousands of strangers that only sports can create. It will absolutely be a, “Where were you when the Utah Hockey Club played its first game?” type of evening.

Full Story: NHL Announces 2024-25 Home Opener For Utah Hockey Club

Rumble in the Rockies takes to the ice, October 24 vs Colorado Avalanche

There is something special about the rivalries in the Rockies, and that high level of intensity will continue onto the ice rink.

As Central Division rivals, Utah and Colorado will see each other a lot over the coming years, and it’s bound to get ugly as the two teams fight for dominance at high altitudes.

What happens in Salt Lake, stays in Salt Lake, November 15 vs Vegas Golden Knights

While they aren’t in the same division, Vegas is the closest NHL team to the Utah Hockey Club and that should create some theatrics.

Additionally, with the proximity of Vegas, there’s a collection of Golden Knights fans in Salt Lake City who will likely remain loyal to their kingdom and bring a lot of opposing noise inside the Delta Center.

Midseason Matchups

Stanley Cup Champs come to town, January 8 vs Florida Panthers

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Florida Panthers (@flapanthers)

The Champion Cats are headed to Salt Lake City in early January which will provide fans their first opportunity to see what it takes to reach the top.

Florida is a physical team with loads of talent and arguably the best goaltender in the league. Lighting the lamp will send the Delta Center into a frenzy, especially if the team can beat the reigning champions on home ice.

Sid and the kids take a trip out west, January 29 vs Pittsburgh Penguins

Not only is Sidney Crosby arguably the greatest player of his generation, but he’s also one of the all-time greats alongside the likes of NHL legends Wayne Gretzky, Gordie Howe, Mark Messier and Bobby Orr.

Stepping into his 19th season, it won’t be long before Crosby hangs up his skates so this may be one of the few opportunities for fans to witness his greatness in person.

Down the Stretch

Original Six Visitors, March 10 vs Toronto Maple Leafs

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toronto Maple Leafs (@mapleleafs)

Founded in 1917, Toronto is a member of the “Original Six” (Toronto, Boston, Chicago, New York, Detroit & Montreal) and that town knows hockey.

Additionally, the roster is star-studded with players like Auston Matthews, William Nylander and John Tavares, making the Leafs a lot of fun to watch.

A storm in the Forecast, March 22 vs Tampa Bay Lightning

While Tampa is more or less in a rebuild mode after the departure of Steven Stamkos and others, this will be a unique opportunity for Utah’s Mikhail Sergachev as he faces his former club for the first time since the trade.

Related: Get To Know The Utah Hockey Club: Who is Mikhail Sergachev?

Home Finale, April 10 vs Nashville Predators

The Utah Hockey Club will close out its inaugural season against a division foe and this game could have massive playoff implications.

While the team will officially finish the season on a three-game road trip against division teams, if Utah is in the hunt for the playoffs, beating the Predators at home could springboard the squad to some much-needed wins and points that result in a playoff berth.

RELATED STORIES

Utah Hockey Schedule

Fans can watch the Utah Hockey Club’s first game on October 8 against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

