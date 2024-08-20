On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS & ELECTIONS

Utah suing federal government to gain control of million of acres of public lands

Aug 20, 2024, 1:44 PM | Updated: 3:42 pm

Lindsay Aerts's Profile Picture

BY LINDSAY AERTS, LARRY D. CURTIS, AND DANIEL WOODRUFF, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is suing the federal government in the U.S. Supreme Court, hoping to force the divestment of nearly 20 million acres of public lands owned by the federal government back to the state.

The state is asking for the nation’s highest court to rule on whether 34%, or 18.5 million acres of unappropriated land can come back to be managed by Utah. Utah’s top political leaders held a press event Tuesday, arguing the feds are not using that land and they are better managed when in state hands.

The leaders were clear that the state isn’t suing over national parks, monuments, or forests.

“It is not a secret that we live in the most beautiful state in the nation. But, when the federal government controls two-thirds of Utah, we are extremely limited in what we can do to actively manage and protect our natural resources,” said Gov. Spencer Cox in a press conference. “We are committed to ensuring that Utahns of all ages and abilities have access to public lands. The BLM has increasingly failed to keep these lands accessible and appears to be pursuing a course of active closure and restriction. It is time for all Utahns to stand for our land.”

Fire prevention order issued for BLM managed lands in north/central Utah

He said the goal is not to privatize the land but to manage it in a way that is “better for Utah.”

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes said the lawsuit centers around a simple question: Can the federal government simply hold unappropriated lands within a state indefinitely?”

“Nothing in the text of the Constitution authorizes such an inequitable practice,” Reyes said. “In fact, the framers of the Constitution carefully limited federal power to hold land within states. Current federal land policy violates state sovereignty and offends the original and most fundamental notions of federalism.”

State leaders are urging the Supreme Court to take up their case, which they say they filed this morning.

“The Supreme Court has original jurisdiction on issues between states and the federal government,” Reyes said.

Cox said if the court says no, they will take their case back to district court levels, but they didn’t want to start there because of how long the process could take, only to ultimately have it end up back in the high court.

“We don’t have 20 years to get there,” he said.

The governor said he didn’t know if other states would yet join the lawsuit.

Rep. John Curtis said on social media that he was “pleased” to see state leaders trying to protect state land that Utahns have been “connected to for generations.”

“In my district, about 80% of the land is public, which makes it challenging for the local gov to raise taxes to pay for essential services,” Curtis said in a post.

Push back on the suit

Multiple groups blasted the state of Utah for filing the claim.

“Governor Cox and the state legislature need to make a U-turn before they waste millions of taxpayer dollars enriching out-of-state lawyers on this pointless lawsuit,” the Center for Western Priorities said in a statement.

Similarly, the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance said the lawsuit makes Utah “the most anti-public lands state in the country.”

University of Utah law professor John Ruple said the state’s arguments in the lawsuit are not new.

“This is the most recent chapter in an ongoing debate between the state of Utah and the federal government over who should own and control federal lands within the state,” Ruple said.

But all told, this will be “a very difficult claim for Utah to make, Ruple added, since the U.S. Constitution gives Congress power to control federal land. Plus, when it became a state, Utah specifically gave up any right or claim to federal public lands.

“The [Supreme Court is] under no obligation to take this case up,” Ruple said.

However, leaders like Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, said this issue has been decades in the making – and the time to decide it is now.

“The primary caregiver should be the state of Utah supported by the federal government,” Adams said, “not the other way around.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics & Elections

Utah ballots being counted. (KSL TV)...

Mark Jones

State auditor to conduct ‘limited review’ of certain issues in election process

The Office of the State Auditor announced Tuesday it will conduct what it calls a "limited review" of certain parts of the state's election process.

2 hours ago

Chicago workers set up the additional line of security fences outside the United Center on August 2...

Eric Levenson and Bill Kirkos, CNN

New fencing installed outside DNC after pro-Palestinian protesters breach outer barrier

Chicago crews installed an additional line of security fences outside the Democratic National Convention early Tuesday in the area where, a day earlier, demonstrators breached an outer perimeter fence.

3 hours ago

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden on stage with ...

Associated Press

Obamas and Emhoff are to headline the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday

Former President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama and second gentleman Doug Emhoff will speak on the second day of the Democratic National Convention. They'll turn their party's attention Tuesday toward Vice President Kamala Harris and her faceoff against Republican Donald Trump.

4 hours ago

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump listens at a business roundtable disc...

Associated Press

US intelligence officials say Iran is to blame for hacks targeting Trump, Biden-Harris campaigns

U.S. intelligence officials say they're confident that Iran was responsible for the hack of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, casting the cyber intrusion as part of a broader effort by Tehran to interfere in American politics and undermine faith in democratic institutions.

9 hours ago

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris raises her arms as she walks on stage ...

Zeke Miller, Jonathan J. Cooper, Aamer Madhani and Darlene Superville, The Associated Press

Democrats will honor Biden while pivoting to Harris on first day of convention

A refreshed Democratic Party gathered Monday night for a valedictory speech from President Joe Biden, whose decision to end his reelection bid released newfound energy with Vice President Kamala Harris ′ rise to the top of the ticket.

19 hours ago

FILE — Utah Capitol....

Lindsay Aerts, Larry D. Curtis and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

Utah Legislature calls emergency special session hoping to undo Utah Supreme Court ruling on initiatives

The Utah Legislature will call themselves into a special session Wednesday, KSL TV's Lindsay Aerts confirmed Monday.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Utah suing federal government to gain control of million of acres of public lands