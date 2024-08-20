On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS & ELECTIONS

State auditor to conduct ‘limited review’ of certain issues in election process

Aug 20, 2024, 1:22 PM | Updated: 1:31 pm

Utah ballots being counted. (KSL TV)...

Utah ballots being counted. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Office of the State Auditor announced Tuesday it will conduct what it calls a “limited review” of certain parts of the state’s election process.

In a news release, State Auditor John Dougall said no additional comments on the matter will be issued until the review is complete. However, the review will look into the following issues: control over and disclosure of voter registration information and the validation process associated with signature-gathering by candidates.

At the conclusion of the review, a report about the findings will be issued.

The announcement of the review comes one day after four Republican nominees called for a review in an effort to push back against gubernational write-in candidate Phil Lyman.

Derek Brown, nominee for Attorney General; Rep. John Curtis, and candidate for U.S. Senate along with Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Diedre Henderson issued a joint statement.

As statewide candidates nominated by Utah Republicans, we ask for a legislative audit of the signature-gathering process conducted by the Davis County Clerk’s Office. We believe this audit will confirm that proper signature verification laws and procedures were followed.

We trust our county clerks and are committed to addressing any issues found to enhance the process.

Also on Tuesday, Lyman went to X to issue his own statement about the review.

Utah deserves accountability from its elected officials and state agencies. Announcing an audit of ‘the process’ is a smokescreen. We do not believe that Spencer Cox has the requisite number of original signatures. At no point have we been determined to obtain a list of ‘signatures.’ We want satisfaction that requirements were met for Cox to force a primary election when there was a single Republican convention winner for the governor’s race.

Davis County clerk Brian McKenzie also responded to the request.

“I welcome this audit,” he said. “I reaffirm that each signature was reviewed by trained election workers and either validated or rejected in accordance with the requirements set forth by Utah Law, and I echo the statement that “we believe this audit will confirm that proper signature verification laws and procedures were followed.”

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics & Elections

Gov. Spencer J. Cox, Attorney General Sean D. Reyes, Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Spe...

Lindsay Aerts and Larry D. Curtis, KSL TV

Utah suing federal government to gain control of million of acres of public lands

Utah is suing the federal government in the U.S. Supreme Court, hoping to force the divestment of nearly 20 million acres of public land owned by the federal government back to the state.

1 hour ago

Chicago workers set up the additional line of security fences outside the United Center on August 2...

Eric Levenson and Bill Kirkos, CNN

New fencing installed outside DNC after pro-Palestinian protesters breach outer barrier

Chicago crews installed an additional line of security fences outside the Democratic National Convention early Tuesday in the area where, a day earlier, demonstrators breached an outer perimeter fence.

2 hours ago

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden on stage with ...

Associated Press

Obamas and Emhoff are to headline the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday

Former President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama and second gentleman Doug Emhoff will speak on the second day of the Democratic National Convention. They'll turn their party's attention Tuesday toward Vice President Kamala Harris and her faceoff against Republican Donald Trump.

4 hours ago

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump listens at a business roundtable disc...

Associated Press

US intelligence officials say Iran is to blame for hacks targeting Trump, Biden-Harris campaigns

U.S. intelligence officials say they're confident that Iran was responsible for the hack of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, casting the cyber intrusion as part of a broader effort by Tehran to interfere in American politics and undermine faith in democratic institutions.

8 hours ago

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris raises her arms as she walks on stage ...

Zeke Miller, Jonathan J. Cooper, Aamer Madhani and Darlene Superville, The Associated Press

Democrats will honor Biden while pivoting to Harris on first day of convention

A refreshed Democratic Party gathered Monday night for a valedictory speech from President Joe Biden, whose decision to end his reelection bid released newfound energy with Vice President Kamala Harris ′ rise to the top of the ticket.

18 hours ago

FILE — Utah Capitol....

Lindsay Aerts, Larry D. Curtis and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

Utah Legislature calls emergency special session hoping to undo Utah Supreme Court ruling on initiatives

The Utah Legislature will call themselves into a special session Wednesday, KSL TV's Lindsay Aerts confirmed Monday.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

State auditor to conduct ‘limited review’ of certain issues in election process