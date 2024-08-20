Utah County High School Player of the Week – Week 1

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah County High School Player of the Week is awarded each week to the top prep football players in Utah County. It honors athletes for their performances on the gridiron and exceptional play. Our first honoree of the season is Timpview wide receiver Jaron Pula.

Utah County Player of the Week – Jaron Pula, WR (Timpview)

Pula tallied a game-high nine receptions for 115 yards and two touchdowns in a comeback 33-29 season-opening win over Skyridge.

The Timpview Thunderbirds opened the 2024 season by christening their new stadium last Thursday in Provo. They faced off against a 6A powerhouse in the Skyridge Falcons. The defending 5A state champions got everything they could handle in the first half from the Falcons. Skyridge piled up the points early en route to a 29-14 halftime lead.

Timpview responded with a renewed defensive effort that shutout Skyridge in the second half. They worked their way back into the game with a key play from Pula’s twin brother Kennan in the third quarter. That was followed by an Aisa Galea’i one yard touchdown plunge to make it a one score game. Timpview quarterback Carson Rasmussen then drove his team the length of the field and connected with Pula on a one-yard touchdown pass with six seconds remaining. That score lifted Timpview to a season-opening win over Skyridge.

Player of the Week Selection

The selection committee for the Utah County Player of the Week consists of Jeremiah Jensen and Sam Farnsworth from KSL Sports Live, Dane Stewart from KSL Sports Rewind and Jake Hatch. Jake is the Executive Producer for The KSL Sports Zone. He also hosts a daily BYU-centric podcast called Locked On Cougars. Jake attended Brigham Young University and is a proud native of Orem, UT. He is an alumnus of Mountain View High School, where he was part of the Bruins football program as an offensive and defensive lineman from 2001-04.

